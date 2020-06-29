16341 118th Ln NE

Amenities

Bothell 2Bed 2.5Bath Townhouse + 2 Car Tandem Garage! - This well kept Cambridge Community Townhouse is centrally located between Bothell, Kirkland, & Woodinville. Home has new Stainless Steel appliances, gas fireplace, small deck, & kitchen has new laminate flooring. 2-Car tandem garage as well as a Community Cabana with exercise room. Close to Woodinville Wineries, UW Bothell Campus & Cascadia. Google, Amazon, & Microsoft are also nearby. Schools are in Northshore School District. Close to Busline. Close to Shopping and Restaurants (The Village at Totem Lake). Townhome has 1129 sq ft of very comfortable living space. Come view!! Property is available for viewing 7 days a week!!



No Pets Allowed



