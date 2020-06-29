All apartments in Bothell
16341 118th Ln NE

16341 118th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16341 118th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Bothell 2Bed 2.5Bath Townhouse + 2 Car Tandem Garage! - This well kept Cambridge Community Townhouse is centrally located between Bothell, Kirkland, & Woodinville. Home has new Stainless Steel appliances, gas fireplace, small deck, & kitchen has new laminate flooring. 2-Car tandem garage as well as a Community Cabana with exercise room. Close to Woodinville Wineries, UW Bothell Campus & Cascadia. Google, Amazon, & Microsoft are also nearby. Schools are in Northshore School District. Close to Busline. Close to Shopping and Restaurants (The Village at Totem Lake). Townhome has 1129 sq ft of very comfortable living space. Come view!! Property is available for viewing 7 days a week!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5322020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16341 118th Ln NE have any available units?
16341 118th Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 16341 118th Ln NE have?
Some of 16341 118th Ln NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16341 118th Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
16341 118th Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16341 118th Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 16341 118th Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 16341 118th Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 16341 118th Ln NE offers parking.
Does 16341 118th Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16341 118th Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16341 118th Ln NE have a pool?
No, 16341 118th Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 16341 118th Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 16341 118th Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16341 118th Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16341 118th Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16341 118th Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16341 118th Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.

