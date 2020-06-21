Amenities

If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft. 2 car garage, ample storage space and lot of upgrades! Included to tenants use is an outdoor swimming pool and 24 hour fitness gym! Self Access Showings available for Contact Free Viewings! Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,735 | Non-Smoking Property- $150 HOA Orientation Fee for all new residents.



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog/Cat Allowed ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas) Water/Sewer/Garbage included with Rent

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,245 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,245 | $250 Document fee applies



