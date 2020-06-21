All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE

16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way · (509) 774-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1008 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft. 2 car garage, ample storage space and lot of upgrades! Included to tenants use is an outdoor swimming pool and 24 hour fitness gym! Self Access Showings available for Contact Free Viewings! Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,735 | Non-Smoking Property- $150 HOA Orientation Fee for all new residents.

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog/Cat Allowed ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas) Water/Sewer/Garbage included with Rent
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,245 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,245 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Range, Sky Lights, Open Floor Plan, Walk-in Closet, Granite Countertops, Refridgerator with icemaker and water, New Paint, Patio/Deck, Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Disposal, Pool, Fitness Center, Open Dining, Oversized Windows, Swimming Pool, Covered Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have any available units?
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have?
Some of 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE does offer parking.
Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE has a pool.
Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have accessible units?
No, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity