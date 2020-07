Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

15809 118th Pl NE Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Traditional Bothell Home with large yard! - This Traditional home offered by T-Square Properties located in Bothell. Very quiet. Large yard, fully fenced. Open living room and dining room with slider the leads to upper deck and lower patio. Bright kitchen with eating area and closet pantry. Three Bedrooms located upstairs, One Bedroom located on Lower level near Bonus and Laundry room with slider exit to covered patio. Extra room for storage and two car garage.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2400

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 2280



YEAR BUILT: 1972



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodmoor

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore

HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4172170)