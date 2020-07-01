All apartments in Bothell
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208

15533 Waynita Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15533 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
volleyball court
Great Condo For Rent - Stylish corner unit with 2bed 2.25bath, near downtown Bothell, Wayne Golf Course, and Burke Gilman. Remodeled master bath and newly tiled entry, kitchen, and downstairs bath. A secure neighborhood with Badmin/Volleyball Court, and Basketball Hoops. Parking included: 1 Detached Garage Spot+1 assigned parking. Ideal for anyone who is looking to have a private home!

Background/Credit Check Required. No Smoking.

Rent includes Garbage, Lawn Service, Water/Sewer

(RLNE5677473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have any available units?
15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have?
Some of 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 currently offering any rent specials?
15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 is pet friendly.
Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 offer parking?
Yes, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 offers parking.
Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have a pool?
No, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 does not have a pool.
Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have accessible units?
No, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 does not have accessible units.
Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208 does not have units with air conditioning.

