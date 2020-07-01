15533 Waynita Wy NE #A208

Amenities

Great Condo For Rent - Stylish corner unit with 2bed 2.25bath, near downtown Bothell, Wayne Golf Course, and Burke Gilman. Remodeled master bath and newly tiled entry, kitchen, and downstairs bath. A secure neighborhood with Badmin/Volleyball Court, and Basketball Hoops. Parking included: 1 Detached Garage Spot+1 assigned parking. Ideal for anyone who is looking to have a private home!



Background/Credit Check Required. No Smoking.



Rent includes Garbage, Lawn Service, Water/Sewer



