Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit

12138 NE 164th ST Available 06/01/20 Large Bothell/Kirkland 4 bed, 2.5 bath Single Family Home - Minutes to I405, 520 & 522 - Spacious move in ready, 2370 sqft home for rent in the highly desirable Queensgate neighborhood. This home features a large master suite including a walk in closet and 5 piece master bath, with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs plus a large 4th bedroom/den/office downstairs. Hardwood floors begin in the vast entry and span throughout most of the first floor, which includes formal living and dining rooms, a bright breakfast nook and family room with built in floor to ceiling bookshelves/storage cabinets.

The 12,800 SF lot allows for a large private fenced backyard, back deck and entertainment patio, play set with swings, area for a fire pit, lush greenery and garden beds.



Ideally located at the junction of Kirkland, Bothell & Woodinville and very close to freeways (405 & 522) & Park-n-Ride lot for easy commute to the entire eastside, Seattle and the Lynnwood/Everett area. It is also walking distance to the neighborhood park, Woodmoor Elementary, and Northshore Middle School.

Safeway, Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, KCLS library at Kingsgate, as well as Woodinville wineries, tourist district, downtown Bothell restaurants, & Burke Gilman trails are all within a few minutes of the home.



**Due to COVID-19, no showings will be allowed until current tenant moves out on 5/15. Please contact erica for more info: erica@northpacificproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4066170)