Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

12023 NE 204TH PI

12023 Northeast 204th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12023 Northeast 204th Place, Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek-195th

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Please email GPS renting to schedule a tour: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings Top-floor high end unit with amazing views. This bright spacious 1097 ft. 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom condo features a large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, large covered deck, balcony and 2 parking spots including a garage. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, club house, gym, and multiple playgrounds. You are responsible for water, sewer, garbage, power. The location can't be beat when living here! You are right around the corner from many restaurant and entertainment options. Bothell Park & Ride are all just minutes away.Easy access to Microsoft, Cascadia College, UW, AT&T, Google, I-405/I-5. It is available 07/24/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 NE 204TH PI have any available units?
12023 NE 204TH PI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 12023 NE 204TH PI have?
Some of 12023 NE 204TH PI's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 NE 204TH PI currently offering any rent specials?
12023 NE 204TH PI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 NE 204TH PI pet-friendly?
Yes, 12023 NE 204TH PI is pet friendly.
Does 12023 NE 204TH PI offer parking?
Yes, 12023 NE 204TH PI offers parking.
Does 12023 NE 204TH PI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12023 NE 204TH PI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 NE 204TH PI have a pool?
Yes, 12023 NE 204TH PI has a pool.
Does 12023 NE 204TH PI have accessible units?
No, 12023 NE 204TH PI does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 NE 204TH PI have units with dishwashers?
No, 12023 NE 204TH PI does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12023 NE 204TH PI have units with air conditioning?
No, 12023 NE 204TH PI does not have units with air conditioning.
