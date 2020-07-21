12023 NE 204TH PI

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/591b10607a ---- Please email GPS renting to schedule a tour: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings Top-floor high end unit with amazing views. This bright spacious 1097 ft. 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom condo features a large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, large covered deck, balcony and 2 parking spots including a garage. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, club house, gym, and multiple playgrounds. You are responsible for water, sewer, garbage, power. The location can\'t be beat when living here! You are right around the corner from many restaurant and entertainment options. Bothell Park & Ride are all just minutes away.Easy access to Microsoft, Cascadia College, UW, AT&T, Google, I-405/I-5. It is available 07/24/19. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too. Exercise Room Hot Tub Pool