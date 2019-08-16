11718 NE 166th Ct

Amenities

Location is everything and this home keeps you close to it all. Centrally located between downtown Bothell & downtown Woodinville while still close to the Village at Totem Lake, you have all the daily conveniences at your fingertips! Prepare to fall in love with this impeccably maintained single family home featuring fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floors. The spacious open floor plan with two separate living spaces is an entertainer’s dream providing plenty of room for entertaining. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances will inspire even novice chefs to mix both meals and memories in the stunning eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights to flood the space with natural light. Walking distance from the award-winning Northshore schools and easy access to I-405 means you can spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your showing today!