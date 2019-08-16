All apartments in Bothell
Location

11718 Northeast 166th Court, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location is everything and this home keeps you close to it all. Centrally located between downtown Bothell & downtown Woodinville while still close to the Village at Totem Lake, you have all the daily conveniences at your fingertips! Prepare to fall in love with this impeccably maintained single family home featuring fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floors. The spacious open floor plan with two separate living spaces is an entertainer’s dream providing plenty of room for entertaining. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances will inspire even novice chefs to mix both meals and memories in the stunning eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights to flood the space with natural light. Walking distance from the award-winning Northshore schools and easy access to I-405 means you can spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11718 NE 166th Ct have any available units?
11718 NE 166th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 11718 NE 166th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11718 NE 166th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 NE 166th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 11718 NE 166th Ct offer parking?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11718 NE 166th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 NE 166th Ct have a pool?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11718 NE 166th Ct have accessible units?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 NE 166th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11718 NE 166th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11718 NE 166th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
