All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 10824 NE 147th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
10824 NE 147th Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

10824 NE 147th Lane

10824 Northeast 147th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10824 Northeast 147th Lane, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Located in the Serenity at Juanita complex this unit boasts a modern, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high end finishes, new carpet before next tenant, and big windows for lots of natural light. Top it off with a wood burning fireplace and this unit is a delight to call home. Also enjoy a large covered patio for year round entertaining or your planted pots. Common spaces include pool, club house and spa. Dedicated carport parking space, plenty of guest parking and close to park n ride.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/427528409

Terms: 1st & $1495 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only CBC.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 NE 147th Lane have any available units?
10824 NE 147th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10824 NE 147th Lane have?
Some of 10824 NE 147th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 NE 147th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10824 NE 147th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 NE 147th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10824 NE 147th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 10824 NE 147th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10824 NE 147th Lane does offer parking.
Does 10824 NE 147th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 NE 147th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 NE 147th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10824 NE 147th Lane has a pool.
Does 10824 NE 147th Lane have accessible units?
No, 10824 NE 147th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 NE 147th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10824 NE 147th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10824 NE 147th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10824 NE 147th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus