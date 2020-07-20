10525 NE 190th St

Amenities

Nice Bothell Downtown House - Property Id: 10427



This daylight rambler's main floor boasts grand living room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with bonus room and on suite bathroom is next to another bedroom with its own bathroom. Walking downstairs you will find a spacious family room with gas fireplace plus two light bedrooms. All bedrooms have built in closet and tons of storage space. Enjoy view on the multi-level deck overlooking a huge backyard. 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath, 2740 sqft with two car garage. Move-in ready, furniture not included. 10 mins walk to Bothell downtown, 15 mins drive to Bellevue. Northshore school district! Phone: 425-615-8756, text preferred.



Terms: Prepay last month rent and security deposit (one month rent). Tenant will be responsible for maintaining the landscaping and pay for utilities. NO SMOKING. At most ONE SMALL PET. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant, credit score > 680, 3x verifiable income. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10427

No Dogs Allowed



