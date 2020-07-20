All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

10525 NE 190th St

10525 Northeast 190th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10525 Northeast 190th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice Bothell Downtown House - Property Id: 10427

This daylight rambler's main floor boasts grand living room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with bonus room and on suite bathroom is next to another bedroom with its own bathroom. Walking downstairs you will find a spacious family room with gas fireplace plus two light bedrooms. All bedrooms have built in closet and tons of storage space. Enjoy view on the multi-level deck overlooking a huge backyard. 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath, 2740 sqft with two car garage. Move-in ready, furniture not included. 10 mins walk to Bothell downtown, 15 mins drive to Bellevue. Northshore school district! Phone: 425-615-8756, text preferred.

Terms: Prepay last month rent and security deposit (one month rent). Tenant will be responsible for maintaining the landscaping and pay for utilities. NO SMOKING. At most ONE SMALL PET. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant, credit score > 680, 3x verifiable income. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10427
Property Id 10427

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4907165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10525 NE 190th St have any available units?
10525 NE 190th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10525 NE 190th St have?
Some of 10525 NE 190th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10525 NE 190th St currently offering any rent specials?
10525 NE 190th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10525 NE 190th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10525 NE 190th St is pet friendly.
Does 10525 NE 190th St offer parking?
Yes, 10525 NE 190th St offers parking.
Does 10525 NE 190th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10525 NE 190th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10525 NE 190th St have a pool?
No, 10525 NE 190th St does not have a pool.
Does 10525 NE 190th St have accessible units?
No, 10525 NE 190th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10525 NE 190th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10525 NE 190th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10525 NE 190th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10525 NE 190th St does not have units with air conditioning.
