Bothell, WA
10104 Ne 189th St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

10104 Ne 189th St

10104 Northeast 189th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10104 Northeast 189th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming spacious 2 bed/2 bath MIL (1,185 sq. ft.) with separate entrance ideally located in the heart of Downtown Bothell. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, QFC, McMenamins, library, Bothell UW, or bike the Burke-Gilman trail. Kitchen remodeled in 2018 with all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, FREE internet, updated bathroom, storage, yard space washer and dryer in unit. Large open concept living area with wood burning fire place. Award winning North Shore School District. Come love where you live!

Easy access to Freeways
Street Parking
No pets please
No smoking, vaping, or drugs

Rent: $1950/month plus utilities (Free Internet)
Deposit: $1000 ($300 nonrefundable admin fee)

Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Ne 189th St have any available units?
10104 Ne 189th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10104 Ne 189th St have?
Some of 10104 Ne 189th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Ne 189th St currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Ne 189th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Ne 189th St pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Ne 189th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 10104 Ne 189th St offer parking?
No, 10104 Ne 189th St does not offer parking.
Does 10104 Ne 189th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10104 Ne 189th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Ne 189th St have a pool?
No, 10104 Ne 189th St does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Ne 189th St have accessible units?
No, 10104 Ne 189th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Ne 189th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Ne 189th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10104 Ne 189th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10104 Ne 189th St does not have units with air conditioning.
