10104 Ne 189th St

Amenities
Charming spacious 2 bed/2 bath MIL (1,185 sq. ft.) with separate entrance ideally located in the heart of Downtown Bothell. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, QFC, McMenamins, library, Bothell UW, or bike the Burke-Gilman trail. Kitchen remodeled in 2018 with all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, FREE internet, updated bathroom, storage, yard space washer and dryer in unit. Large open concept living area with wood burning fire place. Award winning North Shore School District. Come love where you live!
Easy access to Freeways
Street Parking
No pets please
No smoking, vaping, or drugs
Rent: $1950/month plus utilities (Free Internet)
Deposit: $1000 ($300 nonrefundable admin fee)
