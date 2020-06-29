10104 Ne 189th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Charming spacious 2 bed/2 bath MIL (1,185 sq. ft.) with separate entrance ideally located in the heart of Downtown Bothell. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, QFC, McMenamins, library, Bothell UW, or bike the Burke-Gilman trail. Kitchen remodeled in 2018 with all new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, FREE internet, updated bathroom, storage, yard space washer and dryer in unit. Large open concept living area with wood burning fire place. Award winning North Shore School District. Come love where you live!



Easy access to Freeways

Street Parking

No pets please

No smoking, vaping, or drugs



Rent: $1950/month plus utilities (Free Internet)

Deposit: $1000 ($300 nonrefundable admin fee)



Please submit the form on this page to learn more.