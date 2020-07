Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal sauna

Mallard Pointe is located in North Auburn with easy access to Highway 167, featuring uniquely designed apartment homes surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Choose from one, two and three bedroom layout options, including two and three bedroom townhomes.



Residents at Mallard Pointe enjoy access to indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, on-site fitness, basketball court and more. Each apartment home offers a full size washer and dryer, a wood burning fireplace and full suite of modern kitchen appliances. Stop by or get in touch with our leasing team to schedule your visit - or tour virtually online from the comfort of your home!