All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 945 12th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
945 12th Street NE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

945 12th Street NE

945 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

945 12th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
12th Street Gardens Townhome Community - Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained community, hidden in a quite corner, back off of the main road, surrounded by tall, beautiful trees, and a gorgeous courtyard to enjoy from your private back porch. Inside has been recently updated, and has BRAND NEW paint, carpet, and lighting! Enjoy the large open living area with real-wood burning fireplace, as well as the galley style kitchen appointed with the same impressive cabinetry found throughout the home. An over-sized master suite boasts large bay windows, enough space for king-size furniture, and a large walk-through closet, to th 2nd bathroom. Washer & Dryer included, as well as covered parking and all landscaping. This will most likely go quickly, so reach out
today!

$100 monthly water-sewer-garbage

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 7/8/2019

#782

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 12th Street NE have any available units?
945 12th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 12th Street NE have?
Some of 945 12th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 12th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
945 12th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 12th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 945 12th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 945 12th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 945 12th Street NE offers parking.
Does 945 12th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 12th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 12th Street NE have a pool?
No, 945 12th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 945 12th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 945 12th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 945 12th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 12th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College