945 12th Street NE

12th Street Gardens Townhome Community - Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained community, hidden in a quite corner, back off of the main road, surrounded by tall, beautiful trees, and a gorgeous courtyard to enjoy from your private back porch. Inside has been recently updated, and has BRAND NEW paint, carpet, and lighting! Enjoy the large open living area with real-wood burning fireplace, as well as the galley style kitchen appointed with the same impressive cabinetry found throughout the home. An over-sized master suite boasts large bay windows, enough space for king-size furniture, and a large walk-through closet, to th 2nd bathroom. Washer & Dryer included, as well as covered parking and all landscaping. This will most likely go quickly, so reach out
today!
$100 monthly water-sewer-garbage
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 7/8/2019
#782
No Pets Allowed
