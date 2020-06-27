945 12th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system courtyard parking

12th Street Gardens Townhome Community - Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained community, hidden in a quite corner, back off of the main road, surrounded by tall, beautiful trees, and a gorgeous courtyard to enjoy from your private back porch. Inside has been recently updated, and has BRAND NEW paint, carpet, and lighting! Enjoy the large open living area with real-wood burning fireplace, as well as the galley style kitchen appointed with the same impressive cabinetry found throughout the home. An over-sized master suite boasts large bay windows, enough space for king-size furniture, and a large walk-through closet, to th 2nd bathroom. Washer & Dryer included, as well as covered parking and all landscaping. This will most likely go quickly, so reach out

today!



$100 monthly water-sewer-garbage



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 7/8/2019



#782



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4172269)