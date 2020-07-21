703 47th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on quiet cul-de-sac off Auburn Way S. Open kitchen directs you into the large living room with slider and patio off the back. Fully fenced yard opens onto green space behind.

Beautiful wood staircase leads to large bedrooms, some with walk-in closets. Washer and dryer makes for easy laundry day tasks. One car garage and large driveway for your vehicles. Six minute stroll to Chinook Elementary and a 5 minute drive to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

