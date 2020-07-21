All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 703 47th Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
703 47th Street Southeast
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

703 47th Street Southeast

703 47th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

703 47th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on quiet cul-de-sac off Auburn Way S. Open kitchen directs you into the large living room with slider and patio off the back. Fully fenced yard opens onto green space behind.
Beautiful wood staircase leads to large bedrooms, some with walk-in closets. Washer and dryer makes for easy laundry day tasks. One car garage and large driveway for your vehicles. Six minute stroll to Chinook Elementary and a 5 minute drive to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.

Rent:$1800
Security Deposit:$1800
Administration fee:$250
Application fee each adult over the age of 18:$60

Call the office with any questions and to check if the home is still available
govista.net
253-845-RENT

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 47th Street Southeast have any available units?
703 47th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 47th Street Southeast have?
Some of 703 47th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 47th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
703 47th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 47th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 47th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 703 47th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 703 47th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 703 47th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 47th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 47th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 703 47th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 703 47th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 703 47th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 703 47th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 47th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College