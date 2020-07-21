703 47th Street Southeast

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on quiet cul-de-sac off Auburn Way S. Open kitchen directs you into the large living room with slider and patio off the back. Fully fenced yard opens onto green space behind.
Beautiful wood staircase leads to large bedrooms, some with walk-in closets. Washer and dryer makes for easy laundry day tasks. One car garage and large driveway for your vehicles. Six minute stroll to Chinook Elementary and a 5 minute drive to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort.
Rent:$1800
Security Deposit:$1800
Administration fee:$250
Application fee each adult over the age of 18:$60
Call the office with any questions and to check if the home is still available
govista.net
253-845-RENT
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.