All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 6721 Elaine Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6721 Elaine Court SE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

6721 Elaine Court SE

6721 Elaine Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6721 Elaine Court Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
- BEAUTIFUL HOME available for immediate move in.
Lovely detail. Striking hardwood floors and great natural light. Hall leads you to office space located on main floor. Large family room off kitchen. Kitchen offers, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, full size pantry. Formal dining. Huge and fully fenced back yard. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master is large and has an elegant bathroom with private bath, double sink, and shower. The other bedrooms are large enough to accommodate full furniture sets. Great closet and storage space through out. Upstairs laundry room with full size front load washer/dryer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Elaine Court SE have any available units?
6721 Elaine Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 6721 Elaine Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Elaine Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Elaine Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Elaine Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 6721 Elaine Court SE offer parking?
No, 6721 Elaine Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 6721 Elaine Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6721 Elaine Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Elaine Court SE have a pool?
No, 6721 Elaine Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Elaine Court SE have accessible units?
No, 6721 Elaine Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Elaine Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 Elaine Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Elaine Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6721 Elaine Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconyAuburn Apartments with Pool
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College