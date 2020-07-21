All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 6331 S 298th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6331 S 298th PL
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6331 S 298th PL

6331 South 298th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6331 South 298th Place, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Home! Auburn West Hill - Application pending:

Executive home located in desirable Auburn West Hill neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen that opens up to a large deck for entertaining. Dinning room and living room are specious with coffered ceilings. Downstairs features a large rec-room and two bedrooms. Yard is immaculately landscaped with automatic sprinkler system.

James@HavenRent.com

#486

(RLNE4960508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 S 298th PL have any available units?
6331 S 298th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6331 S 298th PL have?
Some of 6331 S 298th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 S 298th PL currently offering any rent specials?
6331 S 298th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 S 298th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 6331 S 298th PL is pet friendly.
Does 6331 S 298th PL offer parking?
Yes, 6331 S 298th PL offers parking.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have a pool?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not have a pool.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have accessible units?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College