6331 South 298th Place, Auburn, WA 98001 West Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Home! Auburn West Hill - Application pending:
Executive home located in desirable Auburn West Hill neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen that opens up to a large deck for entertaining. Dinning room and living room are specious with coffered ceilings. Downstairs features a large rec-room and two bedrooms. Yard is immaculately landscaped with automatic sprinkler system.
James@HavenRent.com
#486
(RLNE4960508)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6331 S 298th PL have any available units?
6331 S 298th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6331 S 298th PL have?
Some of 6331 S 298th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 S 298th PL currently offering any rent specials?
6331 S 298th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 S 298th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 6331 S 298th PL is pet friendly.
Does 6331 S 298th PL offer parking?
Yes, 6331 S 298th PL offers parking.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have a pool?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not have a pool.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have accessible units?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 S 298th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6331 S 298th PL does not have units with dishwashers.