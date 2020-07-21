All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 6122 Montevista Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6122 Montevista Dr SE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

6122 Montevista Dr SE

6122 Montevista Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6122 Montevista Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FOR RENT: 4 bdrm 2.75 bath w/Bonus Room - Lakeland Hills - Here is your chance to live in the desirable gated community of Verona in Lakeland Hills. This gorgeous 3108 sq ft home has space for everyone! Main floor has open gourmet kitchen w/huge walk in pantry, tons of cabinets, stainless appliances including double oven, large living room w/gas fireplace, formal living & dining room, laundry room (washer & dryer included), one of 4 bedrooms & a full bath - perfect for nanny, teenager, live in relative! Upstairs has massive master bedroom w/sitting room, could be perfect office space, 5 piece bath with soaking tub and a walk in closet you won't believe! 2 more bedrooms, a full bath & a bonus room plus tons of closet/storage space. All this and white doors & trim through out, a newly landscaped back yard & 3 car garage - Close to elementary school, parks, park n ride, shopping and easy freeway access. 11 miles to Amazon & 4.5 miles to Boeing Auburn. MOVE IN COSTS: Rent $2800 per mo + Deposit $2800 - Application available on smartpadmanagement.com $40.00 per person. Landscape Service included - Small pets accepted with approval + $25.00 per mo/pet monthly pet rent (No Pet fees required)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5590179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Montevista Dr SE have any available units?
6122 Montevista Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6122 Montevista Dr SE have?
Some of 6122 Montevista Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Montevista Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Montevista Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Montevista Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Montevista Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Montevista Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Montevista Dr SE offers parking.
Does 6122 Montevista Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6122 Montevista Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Montevista Dr SE have a pool?
No, 6122 Montevista Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Montevista Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 6122 Montevista Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Montevista Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6122 Montevista Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College