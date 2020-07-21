6122 Montevista Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

FOR RENT: 4 bdrm 2.75 bath w/Bonus Room - Lakeland Hills - Here is your chance to live in the desirable gated community of Verona in Lakeland Hills. This gorgeous 3108 sq ft home has space for everyone! Main floor has open gourmet kitchen w/huge walk in pantry, tons of cabinets, stainless appliances including double oven, large living room w/gas fireplace, formal living & dining room, laundry room (washer & dryer included), one of 4 bedrooms & a full bath - perfect for nanny, teenager, live in relative! Upstairs has massive master bedroom w/sitting room, could be perfect office space, 5 piece bath with soaking tub and a walk in closet you won't believe! 2 more bedrooms, a full bath & a bonus room plus tons of closet/storage space. All this and white doors & trim through out, a newly landscaped back yard & 3 car garage - Close to elementary school, parks, park n ride, shopping and easy freeway access. 11 miles to Amazon & 4.5 miles to Boeing Auburn. MOVE IN COSTS: Rent $2800 per mo + Deposit $2800 - Application available on smartpadmanagement.com $40.00 per person. Landscape Service included - Small pets accepted with approval + $25.00 per mo/pet monthly pet rent (No Pet fees required)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5590179)