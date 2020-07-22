All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 605 37th St South East A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
605 37th St South East A
Last updated October 29 2019 at 5:45 PM

605 37th St South East A

605 37th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

605 37th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
605 37th St SE, Auburn WA 98002 This 1997 3 bed 2 bath 2 level duplex is ready to View by appointment. Contact Judy Comstock @ 612-616-3473 for your showing appointment. Another Great Rental from Renters Warehouse - Seattle. Stunning interiors! You will love the modern kitchen with black appliances, dark cabinets and gorgeous countertops. Bright spacious rooms with plenty of natural light, stunning living room with charming bay window and a bonus room downstairs, round out this fabulous home. The oversized garage with 546 sf of space provides additional storage. Shopping and entertainment are just a short drive away, also on a bus route for different transportation options. Available for move NOW! @ $1795 per month. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are considered - case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 37th St South East A have any available units?
605 37th St South East A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 605 37th St South East A currently offering any rent specials?
605 37th St South East A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 37th St South East A pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 37th St South East A is pet friendly.
Does 605 37th St South East A offer parking?
Yes, 605 37th St South East A offers parking.
Does 605 37th St South East A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 37th St South East A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 37th St South East A have a pool?
No, 605 37th St South East A does not have a pool.
Does 605 37th St South East A have accessible units?
No, 605 37th St South East A does not have accessible units.
Does 605 37th St South East A have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 37th St South East A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 37th St South East A have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 37th St South East A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College