605 37th St South East A

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

605 37th St SE, Auburn WA 98002 This 1997 3 bed 2 bath 2 level duplex is ready to View by appointment. Contact Judy Comstock @ 612-616-3473 for your showing appointment. Another Great Rental from Renters Warehouse - Seattle. Stunning interiors! You will love the modern kitchen with black appliances, dark cabinets and gorgeous countertops. Bright spacious rooms with plenty of natural light, stunning living room with charming bay window and a bonus room downstairs, round out this fabulous home. The oversized garage with 546 sf of space provides additional storage. Shopping and entertainment are just a short drive away, also on a bus route for different transportation options. Available for move NOW! @ $1795 per month. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are considered - case by case