5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking internet access

BACK ON THE MARKET - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community

**includes water , sewer and garage

1 bedroom, .75 bathroom

750 square feet



Living room

Eating area

Kitchen

Laundry room/Pantry



Appliances included:

Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer/Dryer



Parking: 1 car garage



Amenities:



gas fireplace with blower, stainless steel appliances, cable ready, high speed internet available, granite countertops, covered outside sitting area, guest parking, small balcony off slider, hardwood floors, double pane windows, window coverings



About the neighborhood:

community playground, skate park, baseball field, park, shopping, restaurants, transportation/parking nearby



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own



Elementary:Lakeland Hills Elementary

Middle School:Mt Baker Middle School

High School:Auburn Riverside High School



$1550.00 Monthly Rent

$1250.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants, breed restrictions apply on dogs, no cats allowed



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622 cell

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5762567)