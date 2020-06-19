5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community
**includes water , sewer and garage
1 bedroom, .75 bathroom
750 square feet
Living room
Eating area
Kitchen
Laundry room/Pantry
Appliances included:
Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities:
gas fireplace with blower, stainless steel appliances, cable ready, high speed internet available, granite countertops, covered outside sitting area, guest parking, small balcony off slider, hardwood floors, double pane windows, window coverings
About the neighborhood:
community playground, skate park, baseball field, park, shopping, restaurants, transportation/parking nearby
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary:Lakeland Hills Elementary
Middle School:Mt Baker Middle School
High School:Auburn Riverside High School
$1550.00 Monthly Rent
$1250.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants, breed restrictions apply on dogs, no cats allowed
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 cell
www.rentalrain.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5762567)