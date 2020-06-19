All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F

5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast · (206) 271-9622
Location

5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
internet access
BACK ON THE MARKET - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community
**includes water , sewer and garage
1 bedroom, .75 bathroom
750 square feet

Living room
Eating area
Kitchen
Laundry room/Pantry

Appliances included:
Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities:

gas fireplace with blower, stainless steel appliances, cable ready, high speed internet available, granite countertops, covered outside sitting area, guest parking, small balcony off slider, hardwood floors, double pane windows, window coverings

About the neighborhood:
community playground, skate park, baseball field, park, shopping, restaurants, transportation/parking nearby

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary:Lakeland Hills Elementary
Middle School:Mt Baker Middle School
High School:Auburn Riverside High School

$1550.00 Monthly Rent
$1250.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants, breed restrictions apply on dogs, no cats allowed

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 cell
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5762567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

