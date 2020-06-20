5103 S 297th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Spacious Home - - Nice remodel home located in a nice quiet neighborhood. This house has all the comforts home. A full spacious kitchen with room for a kitchen nook. All modern appliances, including a dishwasher. With very spacious Dining room, large cozy Living room with an energy saving gas fire place, 4 Spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, the house is carpeted and has wood flooring. 2 parking spaces and plenty of Street parking. It has a split-level deck/patio just of the dining area.



This house is in a very good neighborhood with schools, easy access to I 5 or HWY 176 and HWY 99, Mall and Gas station with in a 3-mile radius. All utilities included except cable. If you would like to view this property, please contact MGR Angelo Nelson (425)876-6107



(RLNE4632500)