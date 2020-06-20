All apartments in Auburn
5103 S 297th Pl
5103 S 297th Pl

5103 South 297th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5103 South 297th Place, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious Home - - Nice remodel home located in a nice quiet neighborhood. This house has all the comforts home. A full spacious kitchen with room for a kitchen nook. All modern appliances, including a dishwasher. With very spacious Dining room, large cozy Living room with an energy saving gas fire place, 4 Spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, the house is carpeted and has wood flooring. 2 parking spaces and plenty of Street parking. It has a split-level deck/patio just of the dining area.

This house is in a very good neighborhood with schools, easy access to I 5 or HWY 176 and HWY 99, Mall and Gas station with in a 3-mile radius. All utilities included except cable. If you would like to view this property, please contact MGR Angelo Nelson (425)876-6107

(RLNE4632500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 S 297th Pl have any available units?
5103 S 297th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5103 S 297th Pl have?
Some of 5103 S 297th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 S 297th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5103 S 297th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 S 297th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 S 297th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5103 S 297th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5103 S 297th Pl does offer parking.
Does 5103 S 297th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 S 297th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 S 297th Pl have a pool?
No, 5103 S 297th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5103 S 297th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5103 S 297th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 S 297th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 S 297th Pl has units with dishwashers.
