31915 113th Place Southeast

Lovely 4BR/2.5BA Auburn/Lea Hill Home! - OPEN HOUSE: Friday, February 14, 12:30pm-1:30pm



Available now. Lovely, must-see Lea Hill 2-story home, close to Green River College. New carpet throughout. Features included: sunken living room with gas fireplace and bay window; dining room with bay window; eat-in kitchen with SS appliances; family room with access to a large backyard; master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and double sinks. Washer/dryer included. 2-car garage. Small pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Terms: 12-18 month lease; $2,395 deposit; small dog accepted c/c with additional deposit; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. Yard maintenance included in rent. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 696-7574 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



