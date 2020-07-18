All apartments in Auburn
316 F St South East

316 F Street Southeast · (253) 882-9032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided. Close to to stores, hwy 18 and much more, a must see! Water/sewer/garbage included in rent. This is NOT a single family home, but a spacious studio above the garage. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 F St South East have any available units?
316 F St South East has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 F St South East have?
Some of 316 F St South East's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 F St South East currently offering any rent specials?
316 F St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 F St South East pet-friendly?
No, 316 F St South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 316 F St South East offer parking?
Yes, 316 F St South East offers parking.
Does 316 F St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 F St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 F St South East have a pool?
Yes, 316 F St South East has a pool.
Does 316 F St South East have accessible units?
No, 316 F St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 316 F St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 F St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
