Last updated October 15 2019 at 4:42 PM

310 R Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

310 R Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Convenient, light-filled two-story two-bedroom townhouse with private patio and assigned carport parking. Easy access to SR 167 & Hwy 18. Minutes' drive to shops, local schools and eateries. Main floor features spacious living area (size 18' x 12'4"), guest powder room and utility/storage room. Cozy eat-in kitchen is equipped with Frigidaire Gallery Series stainless steel appliances and custom soft close cabinets. Upper level has two large bedrooms (size 17'7" x 12'3" & 13'6" x 10'10") and a full bath. Text 253-234-7156 to schedule your tour today! This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. Minimum 12- to 24-month lease available. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + security deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 R Street Southeast - B have any available units?
310 R Street Southeast - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 R Street Southeast - B have?
Some of 310 R Street Southeast - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 R Street Southeast - B currently offering any rent specials?
310 R Street Southeast - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 R Street Southeast - B pet-friendly?
No, 310 R Street Southeast - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 310 R Street Southeast - B offer parking?
Yes, 310 R Street Southeast - B offers parking.
Does 310 R Street Southeast - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 R Street Southeast - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 R Street Southeast - B have a pool?
No, 310 R Street Southeast - B does not have a pool.
Does 310 R Street Southeast - B have accessible units?
No, 310 R Street Southeast - B does not have accessible units.
Does 310 R Street Southeast - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 R Street Southeast - B has units with dishwashers.
