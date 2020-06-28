310 R Street Southeast - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Convenient, light-filled two-story two-bedroom townhouse with private patio and assigned carport parking. Easy access to SR 167 & Hwy 18. Minutes' drive to shops, local schools and eateries. Main floor features spacious living area (size 18' x 12'4"), guest powder room and utility/storage room. Cozy eat-in kitchen is equipped with Frigidaire Gallery Series stainless steel appliances and custom soft close cabinets. Upper level has two large bedrooms (size 17'7" x 12'3" & 13'6" x 10'10") and a full bath. Text 253-234-7156 to schedule your tour today! This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. Minimum 12- to 24-month lease available. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + security deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee.