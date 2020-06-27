All apartments in Auburn
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:06 PM

310 50th Street Southeast

310 50th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

310 50th St SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super clean and bright, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Auburn will welcome you home to relax every single day. Walk into soaring entry ceilings and a gas fireplace in the family room. The large kitchen boasts a generous eating space and tiled bar, great for entertaining. A guest half bath is conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you will find a wonderful master suite with a walk in closet, HUGE bath including a soaking tub and walk in shower. 2 spare bedrooms with large closets and a full bath are also located upstairs along with the laundry room. All appliances are included, 2 car garage and easy upkeep yard. No smoking. 1 pet under 35 pounds accepted on a case by case basis with good rental history and $300 pet fee. To schedule your self showing, please visit: https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1074291 and click on the blue "Schedule a Showing" button. For any questions please contact Margene at malex@bell-anderson.net or call 253 852 8195 x207
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 50th Street Southeast have any available units?
310 50th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 50th Street Southeast have?
Some of 310 50th Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 50th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
310 50th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 50th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 50th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 310 50th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 310 50th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 310 50th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 50th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 50th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 310 50th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 310 50th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 310 50th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 310 50th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 50th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
