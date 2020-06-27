310 50th Street Southeast

Amenities

Super clean and bright, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Auburn will welcome you home to relax every single day. Walk into soaring entry ceilings and a gas fireplace in the family room. The large kitchen boasts a generous eating space and tiled bar, great for entertaining. A guest half bath is conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you will find a wonderful master suite with a walk in closet, HUGE bath including a soaking tub and walk in shower. 2 spare bedrooms with large closets and a full bath are also located upstairs along with the laundry room. All appliances are included, 2 car garage and easy upkeep yard. No smoking. 1 pet under 35 pounds accepted on a case by case basis with good rental history and $300 pet fee. To schedule your self showing, please visit: https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1074291 and click on the blue "Schedule a Showing" button. For any questions please contact Margene at malex@bell-anderson.net or call 253 852 8195 x207

