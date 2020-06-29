2821 L St South East

Amenities

Awesome 2 Bed, 1 BA filled with lots of natural light. Walk into the spacious living room and dining area with fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has all appliance and bright white cabinets. New carpet in both bedrooms and the master is big enough to fit a king size bed. Large 1 car attached garage. Fenced backyard that is all yours! Close to shopping, library and parks. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1495+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.