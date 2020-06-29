All apartments in Auburn
2821 L St South East

2821 L Street Southeast
Location

2821 L Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome 2 Bed, 1 BA filled with lots of natural light. Walk into the spacious living room and dining area with fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has all appliance and bright white cabinets. New carpet in both bedrooms and the master is big enough to fit a king size bed. Large 1 car attached garage. Fenced backyard that is all yours! Close to shopping, library and parks. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1495+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 L St South East have any available units?
2821 L St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 2821 L St South East currently offering any rent specials?
2821 L St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 L St South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 L St South East is pet friendly.
Does 2821 L St South East offer parking?
Yes, 2821 L St South East offers parking.
Does 2821 L St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 L St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 L St South East have a pool?
No, 2821 L St South East does not have a pool.
Does 2821 L St South East have accessible units?
No, 2821 L St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 L St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 L St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 L St South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 L St South East does not have units with air conditioning.
