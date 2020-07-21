Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2248 I St. NE #A Available 09/07/19 APPROVED - Spacious 3 bedrom, 2.5 bath duplex with oversized backyard. - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex in downtown Auburn. Chocolate brown, engineered hardwood flooring on main floor. Large living area with adjoining dining room leading into the kitchen. Roomy laundry room with shelving and room for storage. Carpet upstairs and vinyl flooring in bathrooms. Wide staircase for easy moving. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Two more bedrooms and a main bath complete the upstairs. Attached 1 car garage for extra convenience, extra parking on side of house. Duplex sits back from street for extra privacy. Large fenced backyard for gardening and entertaining. Close to Hwys. 167 & 18, shopping, restaurants, bus line and schools.



Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by case with a monthly pet fee of $35 per pet, per month.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.com for more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE2022611)