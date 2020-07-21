All apartments in Auburn
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

2248 I St. NE #A

2248 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2248 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2248 I St. NE #A Available 09/07/19 APPROVED - Spacious 3 bedrom, 2.5 bath duplex with oversized backyard. - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex in downtown Auburn. Chocolate brown, engineered hardwood flooring on main floor. Large living area with adjoining dining room leading into the kitchen. Roomy laundry room with shelving and room for storage. Carpet upstairs and vinyl flooring in bathrooms. Wide staircase for easy moving. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Two more bedrooms and a main bath complete the upstairs. Attached 1 car garage for extra convenience, extra parking on side of house. Duplex sits back from street for extra privacy. Large fenced backyard for gardening and entertaining. Close to Hwys. 167 & 18, shopping, restaurants, bus line and schools.

Sorry no smoking. Pets are case by case with a monthly pet fee of $35 per pet, per month.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.com for more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 I St. NE #A have any available units?
2248 I St. NE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 I St. NE #A have?
Some of 2248 I St. NE #A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 I St. NE #A currently offering any rent specials?
2248 I St. NE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 I St. NE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2248 I St. NE #A is pet friendly.
Does 2248 I St. NE #A offer parking?
Yes, 2248 I St. NE #A offers parking.
Does 2248 I St. NE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 I St. NE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 I St. NE #A have a pool?
No, 2248 I St. NE #A does not have a pool.
Does 2248 I St. NE #A have accessible units?
No, 2248 I St. NE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 I St. NE #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 I St. NE #A has units with dishwashers.
