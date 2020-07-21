216 J Street South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in fantastic location! Home comes with carport and storage area. Updated kitchen with new granite countertops and appliances! Don't let this one get away! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/xnjYQRczHTw Walk into the open living room. Contemporary neutral paint throughout. Kitchen features clean white cabinets, granite countertops, stove and fridge! Washer and Dryer included!! Down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and easy access to the gas furnace and gas water heater. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.