216 J Street South East
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:57 PM

216 J Street South East

216 J Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

216 J Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in fantastic location! Home comes with carport and storage area. Updated kitchen with new granite countertops and appliances! Don't let this one get away! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/xnjYQRczHTw Walk into the open living room. Contemporary neutral paint throughout. Kitchen features clean white cabinets, granite countertops, stove and fridge! Washer and Dryer included!! Down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and easy access to the gas furnace and gas water heater. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 J Street South East have any available units?
216 J Street South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 J Street South East have?
Some of 216 J Street South East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 J Street South East currently offering any rent specials?
216 J Street South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 J Street South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 J Street South East is pet friendly.
Does 216 J Street South East offer parking?
Yes, 216 J Street South East offers parking.
Does 216 J Street South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 J Street South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 J Street South East have a pool?
No, 216 J Street South East does not have a pool.
Does 216 J Street South East have accessible units?
No, 216 J Street South East does not have accessible units.
Does 216 J Street South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 J Street South East does not have units with dishwashers.
