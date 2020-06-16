1512 A St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home. Located minutes from Walmart Supercenter, outlet collection center, several parks, grocery outlets, and more! Washer and Dryer is included.



Rent: $1,495.00

Security Deposit: $1,450.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



(RLNE5592080)