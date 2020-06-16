All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1512 A St SE

1512 A Street Southeast · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 A St SE · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home. Located minutes from Walmart Supercenter, outlet collection center, several parks, grocery outlets, and more! Washer and Dryer is included.

Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit: $1,450.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5592080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 A St SE have any available units?
1512 A St SE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 A St SE have?
Some of 1512 A St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 A St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1512 A St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 A St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 A St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1512 A St SE offer parking?
No, 1512 A St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1512 A St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 A St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 A St SE have a pool?
No, 1512 A St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1512 A St SE have accessible units?
No, 1512 A St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 A St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 A St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
