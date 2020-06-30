All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1446 51st St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1446 51st St North East
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

1446 51st St North East

1446 51st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1446 51st Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This open concept home features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Alexa enabled smart lights, gas stove, fully fenced yard, 2 car garage and a 5 piece master bath. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit + $20/month pet rent if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2380+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Text Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges with Renters Warehouse at 253-336-7681.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 51st St North East have any available units?
1446 51st St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 51st St North East have?
Some of 1446 51st St North East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 51st St North East currently offering any rent specials?
1446 51st St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 51st St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 51st St North East is pet friendly.
Does 1446 51st St North East offer parking?
Yes, 1446 51st St North East offers parking.
Does 1446 51st St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 51st St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 51st St North East have a pool?
Yes, 1446 51st St North East has a pool.
Does 1446 51st St North East have accessible units?
No, 1446 51st St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 51st St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 51st St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconyAuburn Apartments with Pool
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College