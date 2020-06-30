1446 51st St North East

Amenities
This open concept home features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Alexa enabled smart lights, gas stove, fully fenced yard, 2 car garage and a 5 piece master bath. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit + $20/month pet rent if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2380+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Text Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges with Renters Warehouse at 253-336-7681.