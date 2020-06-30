1446 51st St North East

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool range

This open concept home features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Alexa enabled smart lights, gas stove, fully fenced yard, 2 car garage and a 5 piece master bath. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit + $20/month pet rent if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2380+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Text Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges with Renters Warehouse at 253-336-7681.