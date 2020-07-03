13010 SE 305th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home tucked away in a quiet corner for extra privacy. Formal living room with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with large center island and lots of cabinet space, open to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Large backyard is fully fenced and features a deck for entertaining. 3 car garage. Convenient location, close to schools.

Pets on a c/b/c basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit.

Terms are 1st months’ rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2550.00.

Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2375.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2550.00, Available 04/08/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

MAY DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS WHEN YOU INQUIRE. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS Due to Covid-19