Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

13010 SE 305th Place

13010 Southeast 305th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13010 Southeast 305th Place, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home tucked away in a quiet corner for extra privacy. Formal living room with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with large center island and lots of cabinet space, open to family room with cozy gas fireplace. Large backyard is fully fenced and features a deck for entertaining. 3 car garage. Convenient location, close to schools.
Pets on a c/b/c basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit.
Terms are 1st months’ rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2550.00.
Responsible for all utilities.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2375.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2550.00, Available 04/08/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com
MAY DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS WHEN YOU INQUIRE. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS Due to Covid-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 SE 305th Place have any available units?
13010 SE 305th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 13010 SE 305th Place have?
Some of 13010 SE 305th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 SE 305th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13010 SE 305th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 SE 305th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13010 SE 305th Place is pet friendly.
Does 13010 SE 305th Place offer parking?
Yes, 13010 SE 305th Place offers parking.
Does 13010 SE 305th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 SE 305th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 SE 305th Place have a pool?
No, 13010 SE 305th Place does not have a pool.
Does 13010 SE 305th Place have accessible units?
No, 13010 SE 305th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 SE 305th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 SE 305th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

