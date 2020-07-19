All apartments in Auburn
124 I Street SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

124 I Street SE

124 I Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

124 I Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICANT: AUBURN - DOWNTOWN 2+ BEDROOM CRAFTSMAN RAMBLER w/ full basement - Adorable updated craftsman 2 bdrm 1 bath rambler with a full basement and additional finished room for a possible 3rd bedroom. Fully updated and remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, beautiful cabinetry and attached dining area. Cozy wood burning livingroom fireplace. New carpet and freshly painted. Loads of storage. Plenty of driveway & street parking. Detached garage is not included.

Terms are 1st months rent + $1800 deposit for a 12 month lease. No pets and no smoking, please. Available February 1st.

Please drive by to confirm house & location are suitable then contact Windermere Property Manager, Laura Gordon at 253-569-6592 for a viewing appointment.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with NON-refundable $40 per adult/18 & older screening fee. Please view property interior prior to submitting application. Thank you

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4665030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 I Street SE have any available units?
124 I Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 I Street SE have?
Some of 124 I Street SE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 I Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
124 I Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 I Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 124 I Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 124 I Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 124 I Street SE offers parking.
Does 124 I Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 I Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 I Street SE have a pool?
No, 124 I Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 124 I Street SE have accessible units?
No, 124 I Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 I Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 I Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
