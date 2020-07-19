124 I Street SE

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICANT: AUBURN - DOWNTOWN 2+ BEDROOM CRAFTSMAN RAMBLER w/ full basement - Adorable updated craftsman 2 bdrm 1 bath rambler with a full basement and additional finished room for a possible 3rd bedroom. Fully updated and remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, beautiful cabinetry and attached dining area. Cozy wood burning livingroom fireplace. New carpet and freshly painted. Loads of storage. Plenty of driveway & street parking. Detached garage is not included.



Terms are 1st months rent + $1800 deposit for a 12 month lease. No pets and no smoking, please. Available February 1st.



Please drive by to confirm house & location are suitable then contact Windermere Property Manager, Laura Gordon at 253-569-6592 for a viewing appointment.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with NON-refundable $40 per adult/18 & older screening fee. Please view property interior prior to submitting application. Thank you



No Pets Allowed



