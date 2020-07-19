All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

12221 SE 284th St

12221 Southeast 284th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12221 Southeast 284th Street, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING - WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON ACREAGE - Welcome home to this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3160 square foot 2-story house on acreage. Property is located minutes from Green River College and a short drive to Auburn Golf Course, as well as shopping and dining in the Kent East Hill and Auburn areas. **Tax record notes house as having 5 bedrooms but the 5th room has a built in desk where the closet should be.

The main level features include a formal living and dining area with gas fireplace and lots of built in shelves as well as an office with built in desk. The kitchen has all new appliances, center island with bar seating, breakfast nook, built in desk, plenty of cabinet space and french doors going out to patio. Family room is open and has a large wood stove. The utility room is large and includes a washer and dryer.

All bedrooms are on the second floor. One bedroom has a built in desk; perfect for student, home office, etc. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, large jetted tub and separate shower.

Other features of this property include; new carpet throughout, new vinyl plank flooring in the upstairs bathrooms, central air conditioning, three car garage with openers on all doors, an extra fridge and freezer in the garage, view of pond from all rooms on the back side of the house as well as the patio, and security system (tenant to pay monitoring if they want service).

**Detached garage not included. Trash compactor in kitchen and intercom system in house are original and no longer functional; owner will not replace or repair these two items.

TERMS: Available April 13, 2019. 12 month lease with full month's rent of $2,995.00 and a refundable deposit of $3,000.00. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE4818841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 SE 284th St have any available units?
12221 SE 284th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 SE 284th St have?
Some of 12221 SE 284th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 SE 284th St currently offering any rent specials?
12221 SE 284th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 SE 284th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12221 SE 284th St is pet friendly.
Does 12221 SE 284th St offer parking?
Yes, 12221 SE 284th St offers parking.
Does 12221 SE 284th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12221 SE 284th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 SE 284th St have a pool?
No, 12221 SE 284th St does not have a pool.
Does 12221 SE 284th St have accessible units?
No, 12221 SE 284th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 SE 284th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12221 SE 284th St does not have units with dishwashers.
