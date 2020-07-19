12221 SE 284th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING - WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON ACREAGE - Welcome home to this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3160 square foot 2-story house on acreage. Property is located minutes from Green River College and a short drive to Auburn Golf Course, as well as shopping and dining in the Kent East Hill and Auburn areas. **Tax record notes house as having 5 bedrooms but the 5th room has a built in desk where the closet should be.



The main level features include a formal living and dining area with gas fireplace and lots of built in shelves as well as an office with built in desk. The kitchen has all new appliances, center island with bar seating, breakfast nook, built in desk, plenty of cabinet space and french doors going out to patio. Family room is open and has a large wood stove. The utility room is large and includes a washer and dryer.



All bedrooms are on the second floor. One bedroom has a built in desk; perfect for student, home office, etc. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, large jetted tub and separate shower.



Other features of this property include; new carpet throughout, new vinyl plank flooring in the upstairs bathrooms, central air conditioning, three car garage with openers on all doors, an extra fridge and freezer in the garage, view of pond from all rooms on the back side of the house as well as the patio, and security system (tenant to pay monitoring if they want service).



**Detached garage not included. Trash compactor in kitchen and intercom system in house are original and no longer functional; owner will not replace or repair these two items.



TERMS: Available April 13, 2019. 12 month lease with full month's rent of $2,995.00 and a refundable deposit of $3,000.00. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE4818841)