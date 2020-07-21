All apartments in Auburn
12108 Se 310th St
12108 Se 310th St

12108 Southeast 310th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12108 Southeast 310th Street, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Auburn Rambler 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom 1100 square feet. Updated home throughout. Modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Double vanity sink in large bathroom. Large concrete patio great for entertaining. Park-like setting with mature fruit trees, privacy hedge lining front of home. Partially fenced yard.
Kids park across street, minutes to Hwy 18 & 167, short drive to Costco & Covington shopping center. Walking distance to Green River Community College. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval required & pet deposit/pet rent. $1995 Monthly Rent, $1995 Refundable security deposit. Water and sewer included. Non Refundable Move-Out/Cleaning fee $500. Detached shop is not included. Call/Text All @ 253-569-2274 **Caution - Craigslist Ad is a fraudulent listing created by scammers- do not email them, removal is pending**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

