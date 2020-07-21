12108 Se 310th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Auburn Rambler 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom 1100 square feet. Updated home throughout. Modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Double vanity sink in large bathroom. Large concrete patio great for entertaining. Park-like setting with mature fruit trees, privacy hedge lining front of home. Partially fenced yard.

Kids park across street, minutes to Hwy 18 & 167, short drive to Costco & Covington shopping center. Walking distance to Green River Community College. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with owner approval required & pet deposit/pet rent. $1995 Monthly Rent, $1995 Refundable security deposit. Water and sewer included. Non Refundable Move-Out/Cleaning fee $500. Detached shop is not included. Call/Text All @ 253-569-2274 **Caution - Craigslist Ad is a fraudulent listing created by scammers- do not email them, removal is pending**