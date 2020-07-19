All apartments in Auburn
11728 SE 315th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11728 SE 315th St

11728 Southeast 315th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11728 Southeast 315th Street, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf911d10da ----
Expansive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located on Auburn\'s Lea Hill. Chef\'s kitchen with dining room, living room, family room, utility room, half bath and a den on the main level. The upstairs main bedroom is accompanied by a huge 5-piece bath & over-sized walk-in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms, 2nd full bath and Bonus room complete the upper level. Large 3-car garage and spacious yard with back deck. Conveniently located near Green River Community College.

Rent: $2795.00
Security Deposit: $2795.00
Leasing Fee: $275.00
Application Fee: $40.00 application fee (per person over the age of 18)

All County Evergreen Property Management
253.238.9590
www.AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11728 SE 315th St have any available units?
11728 SE 315th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 11728 SE 315th St have?
Some of 11728 SE 315th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11728 SE 315th St currently offering any rent specials?
11728 SE 315th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11728 SE 315th St pet-friendly?
No, 11728 SE 315th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 11728 SE 315th St offer parking?
Yes, 11728 SE 315th St offers parking.
Does 11728 SE 315th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11728 SE 315th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11728 SE 315th St have a pool?
No, 11728 SE 315th St does not have a pool.
Does 11728 SE 315th St have accessible units?
No, 11728 SE 315th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11728 SE 315th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11728 SE 315th St does not have units with dishwashers.
