11728 SE 315th St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf911d10da ----

Expansive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located on Auburn\'s Lea Hill. Chef\'s kitchen with dining room, living room, family room, utility room, half bath and a den on the main level. The upstairs main bedroom is accompanied by a huge 5-piece bath & over-sized walk-in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms, 2nd full bath and Bonus room complete the upper level. Large 3-car garage and spacious yard with back deck. Conveniently located near Green River Community College.



Rent: $2795.00

Security Deposit: $2795.00

Leasing Fee: $275.00

Application Fee: $40.00 application fee (per person over the age of 18)



All County Evergreen Property Management

253.238.9590

www.AllCountyEvergreen.com