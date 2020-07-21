1101 37th Street SE #601

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PENDING APPLICATION Auburn Place Condominiums - 3 bedroom 2 bath main floor condo - Available June 20th! - PENDING APPLICATION Welcome home to your own peaceful corner of the world. Covered entry greets you and you walk into the Great floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath main floor condo with laminate floors. Nice living room/dining area combined that is open to the kitchen w/eating bar and a large kitchen window, newer counter tops/tile back-splash, & lots of cabinets and counter space. All appliances stay. Good size master with 3/4 bath. Two other bedrooms and a main bathroom off the hallway. The full size washer and dryer stay and there is lots of closet space throughout. Enjoy the patio year-round and nice large grassy area out the back door. Vinyl windows! This gated community is close to shopping and restaurants, yet far enough out to provide a peaceful setting. Carport parking space reserved for you! Please call Misty at 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to view this home.



Terms are 1st months rent & refundable deposit of $1700.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500.00 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease agreement.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4967319)