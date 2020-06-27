All apartments in Auburn
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:57 AM

1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1

1035 61st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1035 61st Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cute & comfortable 2bd/2ba condo will be available on September 1st and WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE RIGHT TENANT, RIGHT NOW!

This condo is a corner unit, with a one car garage & one other parking space. It offers a fireplace, kitchen w/ bar stool set-up, washer & dryer hook-ups, double sinks & walk in closets in the master bedroom.
There is also a small deck, and owner says its a perfect location for amazing sunsets.
Garage dimensions are 10' wide x 20' length with additional storage space near the back.

Screening Fee: $35/adult
Move in Processing fee: $125
Rent: $1645 includes w/s/g & all HOA fees
Deposit: $1000+ (depending on screening results)
The Capri Condos in Lakeland Hills.
Schools:
Lakeland Hills Elementary
Mount Baker Middle School
Auburn Riverside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 have any available units?
1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 have?
Some of 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
