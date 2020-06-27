1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This cute & comfortable 2bd/2ba condo will be available on September 1st and WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE RIGHT TENANT, RIGHT NOW!



This condo is a corner unit, with a one car garage & one other parking space. It offers a fireplace, kitchen w/ bar stool set-up, washer & dryer hook-ups, double sinks & walk in closets in the master bedroom.

There is also a small deck, and owner says its a perfect location for amazing sunsets.

Garage dimensions are 10' wide x 20' length with additional storage space near the back.



Screening Fee: $35/adult

Move in Processing fee: $125

Rent: $1645 includes w/s/g & all HOA fees

Deposit: $1000+ (depending on screening results)

The Capri Condos in Lakeland Hills.

Schools:

Lakeland Hills Elementary

Mount Baker Middle School

Auburn Riverside High