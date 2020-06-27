1035 61st Street Southeast #202 - 1

Amenities
This cute & comfortable 2bd/2ba condo will be available on September 1st and WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE RIGHT TENANT, RIGHT NOW!
This condo is a corner unit, with a one car garage & one other parking space. It offers a fireplace, kitchen w/ bar stool set-up, washer & dryer hook-ups, double sinks & walk in closets in the master bedroom.
There is also a small deck, and owner says its a perfect location for amazing sunsets.
Garage dimensions are 10' wide x 20' length with additional storage space near the back.
Screening Fee: $35/adult
Move in Processing fee: $125
Rent: $1645 includes w/s/g & all HOA fees
Deposit: $1000+ (depending on screening results)
The Capri Condos in Lakeland Hills.
Schools:
Lakeland Hills Elementary
Mount Baker Middle School
Auburn Riverside High