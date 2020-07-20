Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1012 18th Street SE Available 06/24/19 Country comfort rambler home with large yard! Ready for move in June 24th! - Welcome home to this newly remodeled rambler in south Auburn. The covered front porch is welcoming and inviting. The lovely living room with fireplace and beautiful new floors is ready for you to make it your home. With a clean and bright eat in kitchen and dining area with a pass thru to the living room along with new shaker cabinets and nice appliances makes entertaining an ease. The home has 3 bedrooms with a new flooring and paint inside and has ample sized closet space. The bathroom with great vanity space, two extra areas for personal items. The 1078 sq. ft. feels larger and open with all the nice windows! A large fenced backyard space with a small storage shed for your use. Picture enjoying all the entertaining and BBQs under a metal roofed patio for relaxing out of the sun or rain, year round enjoyment in our area! A large mud/laundry room with great cabinet space and washer/dryer is located just off the dining area. The 2 garage bays with one used as a shop area perfect for tinkering in the garage. Landscaping can be provided for an additional $150 per month. This is a must see to appreciate the charm and clean ready to move in condition! Pets considered under 30 pounds with extra deposit. Please drive by the home if you like the location call for a private tour. Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 24 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3741824)