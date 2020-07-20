All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1012 18th Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1012 18th Street SE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

1012 18th Street SE

1012 18th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
South Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1012 18th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1012 18th Street SE Available 06/24/19 Country comfort rambler home with large yard! Ready for move in June 24th! - Welcome home to this newly remodeled rambler in south Auburn. The covered front porch is welcoming and inviting. The lovely living room with fireplace and beautiful new floors is ready for you to make it your home. With a clean and bright eat in kitchen and dining area with a pass thru to the living room along with new shaker cabinets and nice appliances makes entertaining an ease. The home has 3 bedrooms with a new flooring and paint inside and has ample sized closet space. The bathroom with great vanity space, two extra areas for personal items. The 1078 sq. ft. feels larger and open with all the nice windows! A large fenced backyard space with a small storage shed for your use. Picture enjoying all the entertaining and BBQs under a metal roofed patio for relaxing out of the sun or rain, year round enjoyment in our area! A large mud/laundry room with great cabinet space and washer/dryer is located just off the dining area. The 2 garage bays with one used as a shop area perfect for tinkering in the garage. Landscaping can be provided for an additional $150 per month. This is a must see to appreciate the charm and clean ready to move in condition! Pets considered under 30 pounds with extra deposit. Please drive by the home if you like the location call for a private tour. Misty - 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 24 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3741824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 18th Street SE have any available units?
1012 18th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 18th Street SE have?
Some of 1012 18th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 18th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1012 18th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 18th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 18th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 1012 18th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1012 18th Street SE offers parking.
Does 1012 18th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 18th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 18th Street SE have a pool?
No, 1012 18th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1012 18th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1012 18th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 18th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 18th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College