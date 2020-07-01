All apartments in Wyndham
Find more places like 5900 Shirebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wyndham, VA
/
5900 Shirebrook Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

5900 Shirebrook Drive

5900 Shirebrook Drive · (804) 794-2662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wyndham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA 23059
Wyndham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake. You'll appreciate all that this home has to offer, including wood floors throughout, a gas fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, huge master bedroom w/ in-suite bathroom, 2-car garage, two-tiered deck, and fully fenced-in backyard. The community HOA offers many amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis, volleyball, & basketball courts, and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have any available units?
5900 Shirebrook Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have?
Some of 5900 Shirebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Shirebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Shirebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Shirebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Shirebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wyndham.
Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Shirebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Shirebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Shirebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5900 Shirebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Shirebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Shirebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 Shirebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5900 Shirebrook Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wyndham Apartments with BalconiesWyndham Apartments with Gyms
Wyndham Apartments with ParkingWyndham Apartments with Pools
Wyndham Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VA
Ashland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VALake of the Woods, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonRandolph-Macon College
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity