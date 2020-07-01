Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake. You'll appreciate all that this home has to offer, including wood floors throughout, a gas fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, huge master bedroom w/ in-suite bathroom, 2-car garage, two-tiered deck, and fully fenced-in backyard. The community HOA offers many amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis, volleyball, & basketball courts, and a playground.