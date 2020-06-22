700 VESTAL STREET

Amenities
Beautiful end unit town home in the amenity rich neighborhood of Belmont Bay! This home is situated on a beautiful street and just a few blocks from the water. The main level boasts new flooring, volume ceilings in the living room and a family room gas fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with a new dishwasher, and also features a backdraft at stove. Upstairs you will find an expansive Master bedroom and bathroom with 2 additional bedrooms and new AC. A new washing machine has also been added to the laundry room. This home features nest thermostats, crown molding throughout and fresh paint. Located close to commuter routes, VRE and I-95 in a community with pools, walking/biking trails, a marina, planned activities and much more!