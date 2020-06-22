All apartments in Woodbridge
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

700 VESTAL STREET

700 Vestal Street · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Vestal Street, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful end unit town home in the amenity rich neighborhood of Belmont Bay! This home is situated on a beautiful street and just a few blocks from the water. The main level boasts new flooring, volume ceilings in the living room and a family room gas fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with a new dishwasher, and also features a backdraft at stove. Upstairs you will find an expansive Master bedroom and bathroom with 2 additional bedrooms and new AC. A new washing machine has also been added to the laundry room. This home features nest thermostats, crown molding throughout and fresh paint. Located close to commuter routes, VRE and I-95 in a community with pools, walking/biking trails, a marina, planned activities and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 VESTAL STREET have any available units?
700 VESTAL STREET has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 VESTAL STREET have?
Some of 700 VESTAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 VESTAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
700 VESTAL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 VESTAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 700 VESTAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 700 VESTAL STREET offer parking?
No, 700 VESTAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 700 VESTAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 VESTAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 VESTAL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 700 VESTAL STREET has a pool.
Does 700 VESTAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 700 VESTAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 700 VESTAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 VESTAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 VESTAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 VESTAL STREET has units with air conditioning.
