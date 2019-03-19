1809 HORSEBACK TRL

ONLY AVAIL SHORT TERM**Beautiful 5BR home on large lot in secluded setting*Highly-rated Madison school pyramid*Hardwood floors main & upper lvls*Remodeled Baths*Unique Laundry rm behind secret door that looks like builtin cabinet in main lvl BA!Updated kitchen*Formal Dining Rm*Charming WoodBurning FP*Open Screened porch overlooking private treed backyard*Lawncare included*ONLY Avail thru 6.30.19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
