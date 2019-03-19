All apartments in Wolf Trap
1809 HORSEBACK TRL

1809 Horseback Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Horseback Trail, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ONLY AVAIL SHORT TERM**Beautiful 5BR home on large lot in secluded setting*Highly-rated Madison school pyramid*Hardwood floors main & upper lvls*Remodeled Baths*Unique Laundry rm behind secret door that looks like builtin cabinet in main lvl BA!Updated kitchen*Formal Dining Rm*Charming WoodBurning FP*Open Screened porch overlooking private treed backyard*Lawncare included*ONLY Avail thru 6.30.19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have any available units?
1809 HORSEBACK TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have?
Some of 1809 HORSEBACK TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 HORSEBACK TRL currently offering any rent specials?
1809 HORSEBACK TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 HORSEBACK TRL pet-friendly?
No, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL offer parking?
Yes, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL does offer parking.
Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have a pool?
No, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL does not have a pool.
Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have accessible units?
No, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 HORSEBACK TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 HORSEBACK TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
