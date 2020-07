Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry e-payments

Find the perfect location and best apartment for everyday life at Parkway Apartments in Williamsburg, Virginia! Quickly access Downtown Williamsburg and other parts of town to adventure at Bush Gardens, Go Ape Zipline Tours, and Colonial Williamsburg. Conveniences are right on site, with amenities such as a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour package lockers, and a clubhouse. Within each extremely spacious apartment, find walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, a separate dining area, and a private patio or balcony. Whatever the need, Parkway Apartments fulfills it!