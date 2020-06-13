40 Apartments for rent in California, MD📍
Don't let the name fool you: California, MD has no avocado trees, year-round sunshine, or redwood forests. It's not California the state -- it's very much a Maryland city. Despite the lack of redwood groves, this Maryland town is a stellar place to live. Located in St. Mary's county, California is steeped in history and has tons of convenient sights and attractions, including many opportunities to spend time outside in nature. California's a great place to live if you're considering Maryland (or want to be close to Washington D.C.), and also if you want to live in a community that's unique and vibrant.
Planning to find rental homes in California? Well, you're in luck! This is a city with lots of apts for rent, so there's sure to be one that suits your needs. First step? Prepare for a leasing application! Yes, you should prepare to apply before you actually find the place you like. You'll want to make sure you're ready to jump on rental apartments you like as soon as you see them, so you're sure that no one else snatches them out from under you! To prepare to lease housing for rent, gather bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, copies of your ID, and a letter of employment. Letters of reference from former landlords can't hurt either! You just want to be sure you're showing your future landlord that you're capable of paying rent.
Neighborhoods are one of the most important parts of finding a home. After all, it doesn't make sense to find a beautiful home or apartment that you'll never leave because you don't love the area around it! If you want to know more about where you should look for housing in California, then check out the list below. It contains some useful information about different neighborhoods.
Southern California: The southern part of California includes much of St. Mary's River State Park. This is a gorgeous park meant for biking, hiking, picnicking, and more. There are residential streets here, so you'll be able to find a home, as well as some hotels (like the Hampton Inn Lexington Park).
Northern California: Northern California actually borders the Patuxent River, which makes it a scenic place to call home. This area has a lot of commercial activity and amenities, like the San Souci Plaza Shopping Center and the California Boatel.
Life in California, and all of St. Mary's County for that matter, is rather pleasant. This is due to the beautiful outdoors you can experience here. You can spend time on one of the water trails on the river or creeks in the area, taking kayak or canoe trips. You can go to the beach at Myrtle Point or Elms Beach, which are both located on the Patuxent River. There's also a great beach (Point Lookout State Park) located on the Potomac River. If you like to be outside but prefer to stay away from water, you can take a walk on Three Notch Trail or take advantage of nearly 5,000 acres of public hunting land.
If you're more of a history buff than an outdoorsman, then you've still come to the right place. You can visit many nearby historical attractions, like St. Clement's Island, the birthplace of Maryland; St. Mary's City, the state's first capital; and the Sotterley Plantation, which will give you a glimpse into the racial and social history of the area.