Last updated June 13 2020

40 Apartments for rent in California, MD

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
22754 Bayside Way
22754 Bayside Way, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
24160 NORTH PATUXENT BEACH ROAD
24160 North Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2232 sqft
Wonderful water view rental very close to Pax River Navy Station!! First floor has foyer and area for workout room or office, main level is open with kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bamboo flooring throughout.

Last updated August 16
1 Unit Available
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.
Results within 1 mile of California
Last updated June 13
$
30 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,051
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
46095 LUCCA WAY
46095 Lucca Way, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Westbury townhouse with large kitchen with island, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a fully fenced in back yard with patio. Located minutes away from shopping, entertainment, PAX, and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44521 WHITE PINE COURT
44521 White Pine Court, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2216 sqft
Lovely home in Wildewood with private backyard and huge deck for all family fun! Located close by to Wildewood shopping center, shopping, entertainment, as well as a short commute to Pax.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
46358 COLUMBUS DRIVE
46358 Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Recently updated 2BR 1.5FB townhome with 1 car garage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room area, rear deck in fully fenced rear yard, balcony off of master bedroom. Immediate availability.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
23520 FDR BLVD #105 - 1
23520 Fdr Boulevard, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Enjoy the benefits of living in an almost new home located conveniently to employment, shopping, recreation, and entertainment. Featuring light and bright open floor plans, electronically controlled building access for security, elevator, and garage.
Results within 5 miles of California
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,356
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,214
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Last updated June 13
$
61 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44162 AZALEA COURT
44162 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
5586 sqft
You won't believe this former model home filled with tons of upgrades and lots of space to spread out. Over 5000 sq ft. on three finished levels with 5 bedrooms and 4.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
22948 SNOW LEOPARD DRIVE
22948 Snow Leopard Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2130 sqft
Move-In Ready. Hot water heater <1yr old. HOA includes pool, community center and playground. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Application in documents, $45/per applicant over 18yrs old.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11637 MESA TRAIL
11637 Mesa Trail, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Over 2700 sq. ft. Living Space, Family Room off of Kitchen, Large Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Bedroom or Office on main level.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11554 DEADWOOD DR
11554 Deadwood Drive, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming home on a great lot close to NAS Pax. Just minutes away from dining, activites, and beautiful sunsets on Solomons Island.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12941 MILLS CREEK DRIVE
12941 Mill Creek Drive, Drum Point, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
420 sqft
This is a very spacious, open 1 Bedroom apartment... located in the lower level of the home. Private entrance, private parking, private separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
410 DOGWOOD DRIVE
410 Dogwood Drive, Drum Point, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
891 sqft
Inside gorgeous!!! must see the floor plan of this cute rambler 4 bedrooms /3 full bath about 1560 sqt New remolded 2017 from from to ceilings. new HVAC, new windows, ceiling/ dry walls/fresh paint/ hard wood floors / new appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44032 DELPHINIUM DRIVE
44032 Delphinium Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2076 sqft
Beautiful two level brick front town home with a one car garage. Trash service and pool access included in rent. Located minutes away from the Wildewood community center, shopping, entertainment, and more! Washer and dryer will stay!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44043 FIELDSTONE WAY
44043 Fieldstone Way, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Please note this is a 55+ senior community. Beautifully remodeled Duplex in the Wildewood retirement community. This home has been freshly painted, the entire home has new engineered hardwood flooring except the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
21047 HERMANVILLE ROAD
21047 Hermanville Road, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1934 sqft
Move-in ready! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great yard and large deck

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
43650 YULAN STREET
43650 Yulan Street, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3283 sqft
6-MONTH ONLY rental available July 1 in popular Magnolia Park at Wildewood. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44159 AZALEA COURT
44159 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2678 sqft
THIS ONE HAS ALL THE WOW YOU COULD WANT! Model home End unit with all special future! the house has 5 bedrooms which the third floor has 2 bedrooms and a both total 5b/3.5b. Walk to the pool& tennis court.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
47449 LINCOLN AVENUE
47449 Lincoln Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
4 bedroom, one and half bath that is close to the base. Housing vouchers accepted.

Median Rent in California

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in California is $1,286, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,500.
Studio
$1,056
1 Bed
$1,286
2 Beds
$1,500
3+ Beds
$2,023
City GuideCalifornia
"Back in Maryland way before I left / I had everything / Can't forget the days." -- "There She Goes," Good Charlotte

Don't let the name fool you: California, MD has no avocado trees, year-round sunshine, or redwood forests. It's not California the state -- it's very much a Maryland city. Despite the lack of redwood groves, this Maryland town is a stellar place to live. Located in St. Mary's county, California is steeped in history and has tons of convenient sights and attractions, including many opportunities to spend time outside in nature. California's a great place to live if you're considering Maryland (or want to be close to Washington D.C.), and also if you want to live in a community that's unique and vibrant.

Moving to California

Planning to find rental homes in California? Well, you're in luck! This is a city with lots of apts for rent, so there's sure to be one that suits your needs. First step? Prepare for a leasing application! Yes, you should prepare to apply before you actually find the place you like. You'll want to make sure you're ready to jump on rental apartments you like as soon as you see them, so you're sure that no one else snatches them out from under you! To prepare to lease housing for rent, gather bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, copies of your ID, and a letter of employment. Letters of reference from former landlords can't hurt either! You just want to be sure you're showing your future landlord that you're capable of paying rent.

Neighborhoods in California

Neighborhoods are one of the most important parts of finding a home. After all, it doesn't make sense to find a beautiful home or apartment that you'll never leave because you don't love the area around it! If you want to know more about where you should look for housing in California, then check out the list below. It contains some useful information about different neighborhoods.

Southern California: The southern part of California includes much of St. Mary's River State Park. This is a gorgeous park meant for biking, hiking, picnicking, and more. There are residential streets here, so you'll be able to find a home, as well as some hotels (like the Hampton Inn Lexington Park).

Northern California: Northern California actually borders the Patuxent River, which makes it a scenic place to call home. This area has a lot of commercial activity and amenities, like the San Souci Plaza Shopping Center and the California Boatel.

Living in California

Life in California, and all of St. Mary's County for that matter, is rather pleasant. This is due to the beautiful outdoors you can experience here. You can spend time on one of the water trails on the river or creeks in the area, taking kayak or canoe trips. You can go to the beach at Myrtle Point or Elms Beach, which are both located on the Patuxent River. There's also a great beach (Point Lookout State Park) located on the Potomac River. If you like to be outside but prefer to stay away from water, you can take a walk on Three Notch Trail or take advantage of nearly 5,000 acres of public hunting land.

If you're more of a history buff than an outdoorsman, then you've still come to the right place. You can visit many nearby historical attractions, like St. Clement's Island, the birthplace of Maryland; St. Mary's City, the state's first capital; and the Sotterley Plantation, which will give you a glimpse into the racial and social history of the area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in California?
In California, the median rent is $1,056 for a studio, $1,286 for a 1-bedroom, $1,500 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,023 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in California, check out our monthly California Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around California?
Some of the colleges located in the California area include Anne Arundel Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to California?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to California from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Annapolis, and Waldorf.

