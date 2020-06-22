All apartments in Williamsburg
608 Promenade Ln
608 Promenade Ln

Location

608 Promenade Ln, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Walnut Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW: New (2019) built townhouse open concept featuring living room, dining room, u-shaped step saving kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; family room & powder room on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & laundry closet on the 2nd floor; balcony off bedroom. Concrete patio is enclosed with a vinyl fence & an adjacent exterior storage shed. Along with amenities including pool, gym. bark park with washing station, clubhouse with . Located just off of 199 minutes from colonial Williamsburg, the college of W&M, access to I-64, Busch Gardens & so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Promenade Ln have any available units?
608 Promenade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, VA.
What amenities does 608 Promenade Ln have?
Some of 608 Promenade Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Promenade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
608 Promenade Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Promenade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Promenade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 608 Promenade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 608 Promenade Ln does offer parking.
Does 608 Promenade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Promenade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Promenade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 608 Promenade Ln has a pool.
Does 608 Promenade Ln have accessible units?
No, 608 Promenade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Promenade Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Promenade Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Promenade Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Promenade Ln has units with air conditioning.
