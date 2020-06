Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this gem of a colonial home located in the Historic Chandler Court area of Williamsburg, close to Merchants Square. This home boasts of detail and beauty. Available for no longer than 1 year lease. No pets. Basement area is not included for use. NOW available for move in!