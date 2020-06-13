32 Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD📍
Lexington Park is a southern Maryland city that enjoys easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches, stunning peaks and unique bays in the country. Lexington Park, with a population of 11,626, sits on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, with tons of fishing, crabbing and water sports.
Finding affordable places for rent in Lexington Park can be a bit challenging. The cost of living is 17.7% higher than the national average. Of course, the prices on rental houses are below the state median, so Maryland may be a higher-priced state, but Lexington Park is a great place to find your new home.
Before moving to Lexington Park, it is a good idea to line up some of the paperwork you might be asked for during your application process. Much of the rental property serves seasonal visitors, making it harder to find year-round rental homes. When you find the right place, you don't want to miss the opportunity to submit your paperwork. References and credit checks are standard in Maryland, although many landlords insist on performing a credit check using their own company. Do not bother obtaining a credit report ahead of time, since it will typically be included as part of the application cost. Yes, in Lexington Park, they charge you to find out if they will rent to you. Credit scores are often not the only information that can go into a decision. Those with poor credit can often still get an approval, provided they have proof of income and a double deposit.
In Lexington Park, most deposits are for one month's rent. The traditional lease term is for 12 months, and some leases have non-standard clauses regarding extensions. Most leases automatically renew, unless a tenant provides 60 days notice. An alternative to standard lease wording might include a clause that switches the lease to month-to-month at double the normal rate. Be sure to check on the renewal terms before signing a lease on your new rental apartment.
Lexington Park has several distinct neighborhoods that have their own character and flavor. Before signing on a three-bedroom apartment, the norm in this area, think about the different neighborhoods and what they offer.
Saint James: The largest Lexington Park neighborhood geographically, this area is home to Saint Mary's College and Point Lookout State Park. It also has the most coastline, as it is a small peninsula. If you own a boat or spend lots of time in and on the water, this might be the best choice for you.
Great Mills: This area has some great one-bedroom apartment options. Most areas in Lexington Park have larger homes, but in Great Mills, you can find an apartment to fit any need, from efficiency to three bedrooms or more. For those that don't spend every waking moment on the beach, Great Mills might be the neighborhood for you. It has only a small portion of coastline, from an inlet rather than the Bay.
California: No, not the state, there is a small neighborhood in Lexington Park called California. This area offers some of the most spacious rental homes, with some containing more than five bedrooms. It is a little further out from the city center, but commutes are still relatively reasonable.
For hikers and nature lovers, there is the Appalachian Trail just a short drive away from Lexington Park, and plenty of camping available at state parks and private campgrounds. City apartments in Lexington Park offer residents a lot more than just a place to hang your hat.