32 Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD

Moving to Lexington Park

Finding affordable places for rent in Lexington Park can be a bit challenging. The cost of living is 17.7% higher than the national average. Of course, the prices on rental houses are below the state median, so Maryland may be a higher-priced state, but Lexington Park is a great place to find your new home.

Before moving to Lexington Park, it is a good idea to line up some of the paperwork you might be asked for during your application process. Much of the rental property serves seasonal visitors, making it harder to find year-round rental homes. When you find the right place, you don't want to miss the opportunity to submit your paperwork. References and credit checks are standard in Maryland, although many landlords insist on performing a credit check using their own company. Do not bother obtaining a credit report ahead of time, since it will typically be included as part of the application cost. Yes, in Lexington Park, they charge you to find out if they will rent to you. Credit scores are often not the only information that can go into a decision. Those with poor credit can often still get an approval, provided they have proof of income and a double deposit.

In Lexington Park, most deposits are for one month's rent. The traditional lease term is for 12 months, and some leases have non-standard clauses regarding extensions. Most leases automatically renew, unless a tenant provides 60 days notice. An alternative to standard lease wording might include a clause that switches the lease to month-to-month at double the normal rate. Be sure to check on the renewal terms before signing a lease on your new rental apartment.