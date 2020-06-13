32 Apartments for rent in Lexington Park, MD

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,356
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,214
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,051
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
61 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
46358 COLUMBUS DRIVE
46358 Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Recently updated 2BR 1.5FB townhome with 1 car garage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room area, rear deck in fully fenced rear yard, balcony off of master bedroom. Immediate availability.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21047 HERMANVILLE ROAD
21047 Hermanville Road, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1934 sqft
Move-in ready! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great yard and large deck

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
47449 LINCOLN AVENUE
47449 Lincoln Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
4 bedroom, one and half bath that is close to the base. Housing vouchers accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Lexington Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
46095 LUCCA WAY
46095 Lucca Way, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Westbury townhouse with large kitchen with island, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a fully fenced in back yard with patio. Located minutes away from shopping, entertainment, PAX, and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lexington Park

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
22754 Bayside Way
22754 Bayside Way, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
44710 BEECHWOOD COURT
44710 Beechwood Court, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Move in ready upper level condo in the Beechwood neighborhood of Wildwood. Traditional 2 bed 1.5 bath layout with combined living & dining space. Private balcony backing to trees and offers quiet privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24160 NORTH PATUXENT BEACH ROAD
24160 North Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2232 sqft
Wonderful water view rental very close to Pax River Navy Station!! First floor has foyer and area for workout room or office, main level is open with kitchen, dining and living rooms. Bamboo flooring throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12941 MILLS CREEK DRIVE
12941 Mill Creek Drive, Drum Point, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
420 sqft
This is a very spacious, open 1 Bedroom apartment... located in the lower level of the home. Private entrance, private parking, private separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
410 DOGWOOD DRIVE
410 Dogwood Drive, Drum Point, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
891 sqft
Inside gorgeous!!! must see the floor plan of this cute rambler 4 bedrooms /3 full bath about 1560 sqt New remolded 2017 from from to ceilings. new HVAC, new windows, ceiling/ dry walls/fresh paint/ hard wood floors / new appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
23520 FDR BLVD #105 - 1
23520 Fdr Boulevard, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Enjoy the benefits of living in an almost new home located conveniently to employment, shopping, recreation, and entertainment. Featuring light and bright open floor plans, electronically controlled building access for security, elevator, and garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
44880 GOLDEN EYE COURT
44880 Golden Eye Court, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2330 sqft
Former model home with wrap around porch, landscaping and in-ground sprinkler system. Four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the much desired "Hunting Quarters" community of Callaway. Corner lot. Open floor layout.
Results within 10 miles of Lexington Park

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
44162 AZALEA COURT
44162 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
5586 sqft
You won't believe this former model home filled with tons of upgrades and lots of space to spread out. Over 5000 sq ft. on three finished levels with 5 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
825 UNIT B COVE POINT ROAD
825 Cove Point Rd, Lusby, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Very clean and very nice furnished apartment. Stairs up to great room with 2 big bedrooms and kitchen area and full bath. Deck and stairs off back of the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
22948 SNOW LEOPARD DRIVE
22948 Snow Leopard Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2130 sqft
Move-In Ready. Hot water heater <1yr old. HOA includes pool, community center and playground. Pets on case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. Application in documents, $45/per applicant over 18yrs old.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11637 MESA TRAIL
11637 Mesa Trail, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Over 2700 sq. ft. Living Space, Family Room off of Kitchen, Large Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Bedroom or Office on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11554 DEADWOOD DR
11554 Deadwood Drive, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming home on a great lot close to NAS Pax. Just minutes away from dining, activites, and beautiful sunsets on Solomons Island.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
44032 DELPHINIUM DRIVE
44032 Delphinium Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2076 sqft
Beautiful two level brick front town home with a one car garage. Trash service and pool access included in rent. Located minutes away from the Wildewood community center, shopping, entertainment, and more! Washer and dryer will stay!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
44521 WHITE PINE COURT
44521 White Pine Court, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2216 sqft
Lovely home in Wildewood with private backyard and huge deck for all family fun! Located close by to Wildewood shopping center, shopping, entertainment, as well as a short commute to Pax.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
23961 HOLLYWOOD ROAD
23961 Hollywood Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
Beautifully maintained property located minutes away from 235. This property is all on one level with an accessibility ramp in the garage. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! The property is ready for immediate move in.

Median Rent in Lexington Park

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lexington Park is $1,271, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,483.
Studio
$1,044
1 Bed
$1,271
2 Beds
$1,483
3+ Beds
$2,000
City GuideLexington Park
Baby Boomer: Lexington Park came to be after the Patuxent Naval Air Station was established there during World War II.

Lexington Park is a southern Maryland city that enjoys easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches, stunning peaks and unique bays in the country. Lexington Park, with a population of 11,626, sits on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, with tons of fishing, crabbing and water sports.

Moving to Lexington Park

Finding affordable places for rent in Lexington Park can be a bit challenging. The cost of living is 17.7% higher than the national average. Of course, the prices on rental houses are below the state median, so Maryland may be a higher-priced state, but Lexington Park is a great place to find your new home.

Before moving to Lexington Park, it is a good idea to line up some of the paperwork you might be asked for during your application process. Much of the rental property serves seasonal visitors, making it harder to find year-round rental homes. When you find the right place, you don't want to miss the opportunity to submit your paperwork. References and credit checks are standard in Maryland, although many landlords insist on performing a credit check using their own company. Do not bother obtaining a credit report ahead of time, since it will typically be included as part of the application cost. Yes, in Lexington Park, they charge you to find out if they will rent to you. Credit scores are often not the only information that can go into a decision. Those with poor credit can often still get an approval, provided they have proof of income and a double deposit.

In Lexington Park, most deposits are for one month's rent. The traditional lease term is for 12 months, and some leases have non-standard clauses regarding extensions. Most leases automatically renew, unless a tenant provides 60 days notice. An alternative to standard lease wording might include a clause that switches the lease to month-to-month at double the normal rate. Be sure to check on the renewal terms before signing a lease on your new rental apartment.

Where to Live in Lexington Park

Lexington Park has several distinct neighborhoods that have their own character and flavor. Before signing on a three-bedroom apartment, the norm in this area, think about the different neighborhoods and what they offer.

Saint James: The largest Lexington Park neighborhood geographically, this area is home to Saint Mary's College and Point Lookout State Park. It also has the most coastline, as it is a small peninsula. If you own a boat or spend lots of time in and on the water, this might be the best choice for you.

Great Mills: This area has some great one-bedroom apartment options. Most areas in Lexington Park have larger homes, but in Great Mills, you can find an apartment to fit any need, from efficiency to three bedrooms or more. For those that don't spend every waking moment on the beach, Great Mills might be the neighborhood for you. It has only a small portion of coastline, from an inlet rather than the Bay.

California: No, not the state, there is a small neighborhood in Lexington Park called California. This area offers some of the most spacious rental homes, with some containing more than five bedrooms. It is a little further out from the city center, but commutes are still relatively reasonable.

Living in Lexington Park

For hikers and nature lovers, there is the Appalachian Trail just a short drive away from Lexington Park, and plenty of camping available at state parks and private campgrounds. City apartments in Lexington Park offer residents a lot more than just a place to hang your hat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lexington Park?
In Lexington Park, the median rent is $1,044 for a studio, $1,271 for a 1-bedroom, $1,483 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,000 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lexington Park, check out our monthly Lexington Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lexington Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Lexington Park area include Prince George's Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lexington Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lexington Park from include Washington, Annapolis, Waldorf, Bowie, and Suitland.

