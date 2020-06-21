All apartments in Williamsburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

280-B Patriot Lane

280 Patriot Ln · (757) 345-3105
Location

280 Patriot Ln, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 280-B Patriot Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities




Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
280-B Patriot Lane Available 08/01/20 VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited. Email Crisney before submitting applications please - contact info below. https://youtu.be/mc-Kcua92v0

Charming updated condo in the city, close to W&M and CW. This is a 2nd Floor condo just is minutes from Colonial Williamsburg and the Campus of William and Mary and close to the bus line. All new laminate easy maintenance flooring, freshly painted and ready for a new long term tenant! Large open living room with dining area and wood burning fireplace (non functional), large kitchen with tons of cabinets for all the storage needs you may have. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. New Stackable washer/dryer provided. NO PETS.

Tenant responsible for water/sewer, power, cable. Trash is provided onsite.

Schools: Matthew Whaley, Berkeley Middle, Warhill

Call, text or email with any questions or to make an appointment. Crisney Brooks, Residential Property Manager, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@brooks-re.com www.BrooksRents.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2675275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280-B Patriot Lane have any available units?
280-B Patriot Lane has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 280-B Patriot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
280-B Patriot Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280-B Patriot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 280-B Patriot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 280-B Patriot Lane offer parking?
No, 280-B Patriot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 280-B Patriot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280-B Patriot Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280-B Patriot Lane have a pool?
No, 280-B Patriot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 280-B Patriot Lane have accessible units?
No, 280-B Patriot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 280-B Patriot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 280-B Patriot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280-B Patriot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 280-B Patriot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
