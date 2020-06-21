Amenities

280-B Patriot Lane Available 08/01/20 VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR - Patriot Condos in Williamsburg VA - 2B2B - Thanks for watching the virtual walk through, the property is occupied so in person showings will be limited. Email Crisney before submitting applications please - contact info below. https://youtu.be/mc-Kcua92v0



Charming updated condo in the city, close to W&M and CW. This is a 2nd Floor condo just is minutes from Colonial Williamsburg and the Campus of William and Mary and close to the bus line. All new laminate easy maintenance flooring, freshly painted and ready for a new long term tenant! Large open living room with dining area and wood burning fireplace (non functional), large kitchen with tons of cabinets for all the storage needs you may have. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. New Stackable washer/dryer provided. NO PETS.



Tenant responsible for water/sewer, power, cable. Trash is provided onsite.



Schools: Matthew Whaley, Berkeley Middle, Warhill



Call, text or email with any questions or to make an appointment. Crisney Brooks, Residential Property Manager, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@brooks-re.com www.BrooksRents.com



No Pets Allowed



