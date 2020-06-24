7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 5/1/2020! Lake front community! Top floor unit with balcony overlooking trees. Spacious condo with wood burning fireplace and skylight in living room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Great location close to metro, shopping & restaurants. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.