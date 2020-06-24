All apartments in West Falls Church
West Falls Church, VA
7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE
7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE

7754 New Providence Drive
West Falls Church
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

7754 New Providence Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 5/1/2020! Lake front community! Top floor unit with balcony overlooking trees. Spacious condo with wood burning fireplace and skylight in living room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Great location close to metro, shopping & restaurants. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have any available units?
7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have?
Some of 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7754 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
