7520 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning guest suite game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room guest suite media room

Rent this elegant home now, Buy next year, will you? One minute to I-495, a bright welcoming custom built home nestled on quiet service road along Rt 50. This better than new, in perfect move-in ready condition. There are no dreary drapes or dusty blinds but custom window treatment, open spaces, 10~-ceilings with tall 8~ solid core doors and true-finished in place, oversized, Brazillian hardwood flooring on the two levels. Architectural accents, custom design that include oversized crown, chair moldings, built-in cases and closet organizers. A Chef's kitchen; every dish will be within reach with custom glazed 42~ cabinetry, granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances: 6 burner freestanding gas stove, plus convection wall, speed ovens a built-in 48~ refrigerator, beverage wine rack center, pendant lighting skylights, vaulted doubled ceiling, overlooking the warm, cozy family room with its floor to ceiling windows and coffered ceiling treatment, all these designer upscale touches that will clearly make you the envy of your friends. There are a formal living and dining room, a gorgeous 4-season, temperature-controlled room that opens to inviting Family Room and additional flex-space on main level for executive office suite or bedroom with a full bath when need the arises. Additional bedroom and full bath ideal for an au-pair, in-law or private guest suite, hosting a large wrap around wet-bar, media room, game room, recreational area, that walks-up to back yard with decorative fencing and mature plantings, This home is truly turnkey and prepared for any occasion or any type of weather: HVAC systems, security systems, the only thing missing is you!