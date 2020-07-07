6907 Valley Brook Dr

Amenities
Beautiful and sunny private unfurnished bedroom ( could provide furniture if needed) in a single family in a prime Falls Church location. Features a shared kitchen and living area. Shared washer and dryer are in the lower level of the house.
Utilities included (electricity, heat, water, internet)
The room and list price is for a solo occupancy Security deposit of half month rent and first month rent are due prior to move in date.
Lease Details: No couples, overnight guest - No smoking, drugs - No pets.
Need proof of employment and background check, and TB test.
George Mason University is 25 minutes away. 12 minutes to NVCC Annandale campus. There are several grocery stores within a few minutes drive, such as Safeway, Aldi, Giant, Grand-mart.
Great neighborhood so convenient to 7 Corners, Rt 50, Columbia Pike, Pentagon, DC!