6907 Valley Brook Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful and sunny private unfurnished bedroom ( could provide furniture if needed) in a single family in a prime Falls Church location. Features a shared kitchen and living area. Shared washer and dryer are in the lower level of the house.

Utilities included (electricity, heat, water, internet)

The room and list price is for a solo occupancy Security deposit of half month rent and first month rent are due prior to move in date.



Lease Details: No couples, overnight guest - No smoking, drugs - No pets.



Need proof of employment and background check, and TB test.



George Mason University is 25 minutes away. 12 minutes to NVCC Annandale campus. There are several grocery stores within a few minutes drive, such as Safeway, Aldi, Giant, Grand-mart.

Great neighborhood so convenient to 7 Corners, Rt 50, Columbia Pike, Pentagon, DC!