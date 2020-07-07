All apartments in West Falls Church
6907 Valley Brook Dr
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

6907 Valley Brook Dr

6907 Valley Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6907 Valley Brook Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful and sunny private unfurnished bedroom ( could provide furniture if needed) in a single family in a prime Falls Church location. Features a shared kitchen and living area. Shared washer and dryer are in the lower level of the house.
Utilities included (electricity, heat, water, internet)
The room and list price is for a solo occupancy Security deposit of half month rent and first month rent are due prior to move in date.

Lease Details: No couples, overnight guest - No smoking, drugs - No pets.

Need proof of employment and background check, and TB test.

George Mason University is 25 minutes away. 12 minutes to NVCC Annandale campus. There are several grocery stores within a few minutes drive, such as Safeway, Aldi, Giant, Grand-mart.
Great neighborhood so convenient to 7 Corners, Rt 50, Columbia Pike, Pentagon, DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have any available units?
6907 Valley Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have?
Some of 6907 Valley Brook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 Valley Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Valley Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Valley Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6907 Valley Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 6907 Valley Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6907 Valley Brook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 6907 Valley Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6907 Valley Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6907 Valley Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6907 Valley Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6907 Valley Brook Dr has units with air conditioning.

