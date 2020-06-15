All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 6641 BARRETT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
6641 BARRETT ROAD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:10 AM

6641 BARRETT ROAD

6641 Barrett Road · (703) 938-6070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice. The interior has been totally remodeled, with all hardwood floors downstairs, and a kitchen w/ modern appliances, upgraded cabinets (Euro hinges, soft-close drawers), high-end refrigerator w/ bottom freezer and icemaker, and a gas range below a built-in microwave and vent hood. The kitchen door opens to an enormous covered flagstone patio -- great for entertaining. The living room is bright and airy with a gas fireplace. Two standard-sized bedrooms are on the main level, with a full bathroom (including tub/shower) and a laundry closet. Upstairs is the largest bedroom, another full bathroom (also w/ tub/shower) and a small 4th bedroom that's probably best for an office, though there's room for a single bed. The three largest bedrooms and the living room also have combo ceiling fans/lights -- very convenient. Upstairs rooms and stairway feature plush wall to wall carpeting. No basement, but there's lots of extra storage space off the upstairs bedrooms and hallway. There's also a good-sized shed in back. Outdoors, there's a big yard -- front, back and sides -- with hardly any traffic to worry about, thanks to the location at the end of a cul-de-sac. Lots of sunlight -- plenty of room for a veggie garden, and enjoy snacking on berries from the mulberry trees! Ample street parking is available, in addition to the paved driveway. A small neighborhood park is a couple of houses down the street, Sleepy Hollow Park is a two-minute walk, and there's easy access to Annandale Road and US 50. There's efficient gas heat and hot water, and newer central a/c, plus stacking washer/dryer in laundry closet on main floor. The larger upstairs bedroom also has a window a/c unit for people who like rooms extra chilly. Dogs are welcome (case by case) w/ $50/month pet surcharge (per pet) and $500 pet deposit. There's a built-in dog door in the kitchen that will accommodate medium-sized dogs (bring your measurements!), and a fully fenced back yard. Sorry, no cats, unless you're willing to pay a significantly larger pet rent -- the reason is that when cats pee on the carpet, it's impossible to get the smell out. You'll have a hard time finding a house this nice at a price this reasonable, especially inside the Beltway. The owner/landlord is a licensed Virginia real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have any available units?
6641 BARRETT ROAD has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have?
Some of 6641 BARRETT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6641 BARRETT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6641 BARRETT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6641 BARRETT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6641 BARRETT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6641 BARRETT ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6641 BARRETT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have a pool?
No, 6641 BARRETT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6641 BARRETT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6641 BARRETT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6641 BARRETT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6641 BARRETT ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6641 BARRETT ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity