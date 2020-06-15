6641 BARRETT ROAD

Amenities

This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice. The interior has been totally remodeled, with all hardwood floors downstairs, and a kitchen w/ modern appliances, upgraded cabinets (Euro hinges, soft-close drawers), high-end refrigerator w/ bottom freezer and icemaker, and a gas range below a built-in microwave and vent hood. The kitchen door opens to an enormous covered flagstone patio -- great for entertaining. The living room is bright and airy with a gas fireplace. Two standard-sized bedrooms are on the main level, with a full bathroom (including tub/shower) and a laundry closet. Upstairs is the largest bedroom, another full bathroom (also w/ tub/shower) and a small 4th bedroom that's probably best for an office, though there's room for a single bed. The three largest bedrooms and the living room also have combo ceiling fans/lights -- very convenient. Upstairs rooms and stairway feature plush wall to wall carpeting. No basement, but there's lots of extra storage space off the upstairs bedrooms and hallway. There's also a good-sized shed in back. Outdoors, there's a big yard -- front, back and sides -- with hardly any traffic to worry about, thanks to the location at the end of a cul-de-sac. Lots of sunlight -- plenty of room for a veggie garden, and enjoy snacking on berries from the mulberry trees! Ample street parking is available, in addition to the paved driveway. A small neighborhood park is a couple of houses down the street, Sleepy Hollow Park is a two-minute walk, and there's easy access to Annandale Road and US 50. There's efficient gas heat and hot water, and newer central a/c, plus stacking washer/dryer in laundry closet on main floor. The larger upstairs bedroom also has a window a/c unit for people who like rooms extra chilly. Dogs are welcome (case by case) w/ $50/month pet surcharge (per pet) and $500 pet deposit. There's a built-in dog door in the kitchen that will accommodate medium-sized dogs (bring your measurements!), and a fully fenced back yard. Sorry, no cats, unless you're willing to pay a significantly larger pet rent -- the reason is that when cats pee on the carpet, it's impossible to get the smell out. You'll have a hard time finding a house this nice at a price this reasonable, especially inside the Beltway. The owner/landlord is a licensed Virginia real estate agent.