6505 SPRING TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4br 3ba home 1 car garage in Falls Church for &2,995/month. Home features large kitchen with gas cooking. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Fully finished basement. Basement is a walk-out basement. Enormous backyard with gazebo and running waterfall. 1.7 miles to East Falls Church Metro. Close to Seven Corners shopping and restaurants. Upper level: hardwood floors, 2br, 1ba, atticMain level: hardwood floor, 2br, 1ba, kitchen, living room and dining room combo w/ wood burning fireplaceLower level: tile floow, kitchenette, 1ba, Rec Room, bonus room, walk out basement. Approx square ft: 1974. LR: 16x27. FAMILY ROOM: 19x13. Rec Room: 15x15. MBR: 17x14. 2ndBR: 10x15. 3rdBR: 13x17. 4thBR: 12x11. Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $120,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2,995 Security Deposit: $2,995 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for All utilities.Pets: no