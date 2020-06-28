All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 6505 SPRING TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
6505 SPRING TERRACE
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

6505 SPRING TERRACE

6505 Spring Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6505 Spring Terrace, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4br 3ba home 1 car garage in Falls Church for &2,995/month. Home features large kitchen with gas cooking. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Fully finished basement. Basement is a walk-out basement. Enormous backyard with gazebo and running waterfall. 1.7 miles to East Falls Church Metro. Close to Seven Corners shopping and restaurants. Upper level: hardwood floors, 2br, 1ba, atticMain level: hardwood floor, 2br, 1ba, kitchen, living room and dining room combo w/ wood burning fireplaceLower level: tile floow, kitchenette, 1ba, Rec Room, bonus room, walk out basement. Approx square ft: 1974. LR: 16x27. FAMILY ROOM: 19x13. Rec Room: 15x15. MBR: 17x14. 2ndBR: 10x15. 3rdBR: 13x17. 4thBR: 12x11. Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $120,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.Fees: Application Fee: $45/ applicantRent: $2,995 Security Deposit: $2,995 (due at time of submitting application)Date Available: NowUtilities: Tenant pays for All utilities.Pets: no

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have any available units?
6505 SPRING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have?
Some of 6505 SPRING TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 SPRING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6505 SPRING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 SPRING TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6505 SPRING TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6505 SPRING TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6505 SPRING TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6505 SPRING TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6505 SPRING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6505 SPRING TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6505 SPRING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6505 SPRING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University